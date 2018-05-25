Win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift’s stadium show

Calling all fans of pop superstar Taylor Swift - thanks to promoters Live Nation Entertainment we have got a pair of tickets to give away for one of her spectacular stadium shows next month.

The show, at the Eitihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, June 9, is one of a number of extras put into the itinerary to meet an incredible demand to see one of the best female performers around.

Taylor spent her early years growing up on a Christmas Tree farm in Pennysylvania but as her music career progressed her father transferred jobs to the Nashville office of Merrill Lynch when she was 14.

She attended public high school, but after two years switched to the Aaron Academy, which through homeschooling could accommodate her touring schedule, and she graduated a year early.

The rest, of course, is history. Since then the 28-year-old has had hit after worldwide hit, produced six superb albums, Taylor Swift (2006); Fearless (2008); Speak Now (2010); Red (2012); 1989 (2014) and Reputation (2017), which this latest tour is promoting.

She has also moved into acting, making her screen debut in 2009 in an episode of CBS’s CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, playing a rebellious teenager.

If you are not lucky enough to win there are still tickets available for the Etihad Stadium show from leading ticket sources.

To be in with a chance to win just answer this question.

Taylor Swift’s early life was spent on a farm. But what kind of farm? Was it

A) Dairy

B) Christmas Tree

C) Sheep

Put your answer on an email marked Taylor Swift competition and send it to editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk

All entries must be received by noon on Friday, June 1 .

The winner will be chosen in a random draw and notified immediately.

Usual Johnston Press rules apply.