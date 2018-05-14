Win tickets to see Dave Wakeling and The English Beat

Dave Wakeling and the English Beat

Warehouse 23, Sun, May 27.

The brilliant Dave Wakeling and The English Beat continue a run of great bands playing Wakefield’s Warehouse 23 and we’ve a special treat for fans - the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets courtesy of the venue. The band rose to prominence when the ska movement emerged as the next big thing after punk and as The Beat they had hit after hit from 1978 to 1983. If you’re from the era you’ll remember well the driving beat of memorable singles like Mirror in the Bathroom, Save It for Later, Too Nice to Talk To, Can’t Get Used to Losing You, Hands Off, She’s Mine and All Out to Get You plus three big scoring albums.

You can buy tickets via - www.seetickets.com/event/the-beat-starring-dave-wakeling/warehouse23/1189061

Competition

To have a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets to see The English Beat answer the following easy question

Q. In which room was The Beat’s famous mirror?

A)The Lounge

B) The Bedroom

C) The Bathroom

Once you have your answer send an email by noon, Friday, May 18 to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk Winners will be chosen in a randon draw and informed immediately. Usual Johnston Press rules apply.