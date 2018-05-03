Witch Fever pitching up in Leeds

All-girl punk/grunge outfit Witch Fever are bringing their angry and honest, punchy sound to Leeds’ Wharf Chambers this Saturday night.

Signed to Black Bleach Records, the Manchester-based band have influences ranging from The Cramps to Sonic Youth and Nirvana and pack a ferocious live show.

The five-piece consists of Alisha Yarwood (lead guitar), Alex Thompson (bass), Amy Walpole (vocals), Annabelle Joyce (drums) and Emilia Catle (guitar) and their range of inspirations help hone and progress their inherent talent.

Witch Fever stated that what they do musically is driven by “a love for writing and performing.”

They continue: “We’re all passionate about music and through playing together we continue to encourage and empower each other.

“We are also driven by the importance in disproving all the stigma and stereotypes attached to female musicians.”

So far, Witch Fever have already secured a support slot for The Moonlandingz, were featured in the first wave of announced artists for Neighbourhood Festival and have been signed to Black Bleach Records.

Their debut single is available to view at YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSj1nQghYLM