X-Factor Jack Walton releases new EP

Jack Walton

Release of new EP Runaway

Jack Walton - Castleford’s X-Factor finalist - has released his latest single - a heartfelt testament to young love, weaving a story of flowering romance and youthful passion.

The pop heartthrob found fame on the ITV talent search show in 2014, and has since established himself as an accomplished solo artist and talented songwriter. The “Runaway” EP features the original track, a stripped-back acoustic version and an upbeat “Island Mix”, demonstrating three sides to the talented vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist.