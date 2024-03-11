Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Sterne Casting is looking for 17 to 20 year old actors who are ‘native to the Yorkshire area’ to audition for ‘major roles’ in the new film.

Alan Bennett (Talking Heads, The Lady in the Van) will be behind the new feature film set in a Yorkshire market town during the First World War.

In a post on X, the casting director said those auditioning must be available for filming between May and June 2024.

Alan Bennett is behind a new feature film due to be released in 2026. Yorkshire actors are being asked to audition, with filming due to take place in May and June 2024. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

People of all ethnicities are encouraged to apply and it is not a requirement to be a professional actor.

The post says the roles will require male and female actors, and that applicants should be confident and have a good sense of humour. It also says that applicants must be at least 17 years of age and have completed their GCSEs.

Applicants are required to submit a recent photograph as well as a short video of themselves to be in with a chance of reaching the next stage, which will be self-taping a short scene from the film. The deadline for applying is Friday, March 22.

