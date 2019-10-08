Receiver sculpture removed from Wakefield city centre as Yorkshire Sculpture International comes to an end

A newly-commissioned sculpture has been removed from Wakefield city centre after more than three months on show.

Huma Bhabha's Receiver went on show outside Wakefield's County Hall in July of this year, where it remained for three months as part of the Yorkshire Sculpture International.

The inaugural festival aimed to bring art and sculpture to people across West Yorkshire, in a free 100 day event.

Cast in bronze, Receiver has now been moved to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, where it is expected to remain for the foreseeable future.

New York artist Huma Bhabha, who created the sculpture, said: "It’s been an honour to be part of the inaugural Yorkshire Sculpture International and I am thrilled that ‘Receiver’ has been installed at YSP after landing in Wakefield.

“I am delighted my work will now be on display in another dramatic, open air setting. I hope it will continue to challenge and spur debate among everyone who sees it. I have always said that sculpture should challenge and also be available to all, so free open-air access is a key component of this.”

Huma Bhabha's Receiver sculpture has been moved to Yorkshire Sculpture Park

As well as Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the festival was supported by The Hepworth Wakefield, The Henry Moore Institute and Leeds Art Gallery, which make up the Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle.

Jane Bhoyroo, Producer of Yorkshire Sculpture International, said: “Huma’s specially commissioned sculpture has certainly inspired comment and debate which is exactly what sculpture should do. I will be sad to see it leave the city centre of Wakefield, however, at the same time am absolutely thrilled to see it take up residency at YSP which will be an incredible setting for this work.”

Yorkshire Sculpture International was backed by Arts Council England, Wakefield Council, Wakefield College and Leeds 2023.

Clare Lilley, Director of Programme at YSP, said: “Having played a key role in this summer’s Yorkshire Sculpture International, it feels fitting that we can play host to this fabulous sculpture by such an exceptional artist.

"Our landscape is a stunning context for Huma’s work and ‘Receiver’ brings a new dimension to YSP’s visitors. We are really pleased to have the sculpture here.”

To find out more about the festival see www.yorkshire-sculpture.org.