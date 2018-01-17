SAVE UP TO £140: Flamingo Land 2018 annual pass reader offer - last chance to buy

Hurry and you can still get our exclusive Flamingo Land annual pass offer - saving you up to £140.

But be quick. This limited reader offer, subject to availability, has been extended and must end Sunday, January 28, 2018.

And the quicker you buy the more time we are giving you to enjoy one of the UK's top family destinations.

This is a fantastic present for all the family and a gift that keeps on giving - remember you can use it all year, until December 31.

It includes unlimited entry to the daily Winter Zoo as well as main season. A pass holder also enjoys a 20 per cent discount at selected catering outlets within the park.

FLAMINGO LAND SEASON TICKET READER OFFER - HERE'S HOW TO GET YOURS

SAVE £140: Buy a Flamingo Land family annual pass, valid for two adults and two children, or one adult and three children, for just £270 - normally £410.

SAVE £40: Buy a single annual pass for Flamingo Land from us for just £80 - normally £120.

GET YOUR ANNUAL PASS TODAY: To purchase a Flamingo Land annual pass that's right for you simply fill in our online form with your name, address and telephone numbers for us to call you back within 24 hours, to take your card payment details - CLICK HERE.

All annual passes includes unlimited entry to the daily Winter Zoo as well as main season. Terms and conditions apply. See below.

We only have a limited number of passes, so get yours now.

Yorkshire's Flamingo Land, recently named one of the UK's top paid-for attractions, is a zoo, a theme park - with over 100 rides, attractions and lots of shows - plus a resort. See official web site at www.flamingoland.co.uk.

There's so much to do and so many reasons to keep going back. An annual pass is what you really need for all-year round family fun.

Thrill seekers will find plenty to keep them amused, along with a great selection of family rides.

Take your seats at the African acrobat show, see the sea lion and bird shows and visit some of the world’s most amazing creatures in the zoo, including giraffes, African lions, hippos and rhinos. There's even a new born tiger cub.

The amazing animal collection is open daily - except Christmas Day and Boxing Day - and there is additional winter entertainment at weekends and during the main school holidays.

As well as the zoo, there are five rides for small children, with sea lion and bird shows included for a small additional cost.

The theme park area itself re-opens after a winter break from April 1.

Flamingo Land, in Kirby Misperton - a short drive between Scarborough and York - is handy for repeat visits from all over the region.

It is just over an hour from Leeds and less than two hours from Sheffield.

It was is one of the UK’s top paid-for attractions, according to figures from Visit England.

That means it is right up there alongside the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, the Royal Botanical Gardens, London Zoo, Chester Zoo and Stonehenge.

Whilst the theme park attractions are closed now until mid March 2018, its award-winning zoo will be open to visitors every day..

Flamingo Land Zoo will open from 10am until 4pm, allowing you to enjoy over 140 species of reptiles, mammals, fish, amphibians and birds. This extends to Peter Rabbit and Lily Bobtail’s playgrounds, Children's Planet, Reptile River, Muddy Duck Farm, Treetop Walkway and The Aquarium.

The lemur and lorikeet aviary walk throughs will be open from midday until 2pm. These provide truly unrestricted views and the opportunity for up-close encounters. You can visit the Wallaby Walkway between 10am and 4pm.

Access to the sea lion area will is available from 12.30pm until 2pm each day.

There will be Keeper Talks too, plus Meet a Creature sessions in the Education Centre at 3:15pm.

On Saturday, Sunday and throughout the school holidays bosses will be adding further attractions and events to the weekday offer. These include a Sea Lion Show at 2pm and a Bird Show at 12pm.

Peter Rabbit and Lily Bobtail characters will also be out and about, with two meet and greet sessions available each day, at the Peter Rabbit Adventure playground, at 12pm and 2pm

A small selection of rides for younger children will be available too, including the Muddy Duck Tractors, Jungle Carousel, Mischief Mansion and Wacky Races.

Terms & Conditions: Limited availability on a first come, first served basis All tickets must be sold before 24th December. Proof of ID must be shown upon first visit to Flamingo Land. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.