Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour - here's how to get tickets

Get ready to salsa, waltz and Charleston with the professionals and celebrities as tickets are set to go on sale for the Strictly Come Dancing's Live Tour 2020.

Last year's winner Stacey Dooley will be returning to the dance floor to host the tour for the first time and will be joined on stage by a number of celebrities and professional dancers from the much awaited 17th series of the award-winning BBC One show.

Here are the dates for next year’s Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour:

16 January 2020 – Arena Birmingham

17 January 2020 – Arena Birmingham

18 January 2020 – Arena Birmingham

19 January 2020 – Arena Birmingham

21 January 2020 – P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen

22 January 2020 – P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen

24 January 2020 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

25 January 2020 – Manchester Arena

26 January 2020 – Manchester Arena

1 February 2020 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

2 February 2020 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

4 February 2020 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

5 February 2020 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

7 February 2020 – The O2, London

8 February 2020 – The O2, London

9 February 2020 – The O2, London

This year's show kicks off this Saturday, September 21 with celebs including presenter Anneka rice, former Corrie actress Catherine Tyldesley, comedian Chris Ramsey, former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and BBC sports reporter Mike Bushell, all hoping to lift the 2019 glitterball trophy.