Allo Allo’s Vicki can’t wait to play evil

Sleeping Beauty

Castleford Civic Centre, December 20-31

Sleeping Beauty star Vicki Michelle helped officially launched this season’s pantomime.

Best known for playing Yvette Carte Blanche in ‘Allo ‘Allo and Patricia Foster in Emmerdale, Vicki, who played opposite Ray Winstone in All In The Game plays the baddie Carabosse in this fairytale panto.

Never off our TV screens for long, Vicki has made regular appearances as a panelist on Big Brother’s Bit OnThe Side (including the celebrity version), competed in Celebrity Masterchef, I’m A Celebrity, Celebrity Big Brother,Pointless Celebrities, Celebrity Eggheads and guested on Who’s Doing The Dishes, All star Mr & Mrs, Keep it in the Family, The Two Ronnies Spectacle and You’re Back In The Room. Speaking at the launch while prompting the audience to practice their booing, she said: “I’ve played fairies in the past but I just love being evil. It’s going to be magical. We have special effects, magic tricks and fabulous constumes.” Lorenzo Zambrana, who plays the dame Nanny Nora, wrote the show and will direct it, said: “It is often children’s first experience of theatre and we have to get it right so that in the future they go and see live theatre and keep it alive.”

Joining the pair were Jamie Tanner, who plays Prince Harry, and who sang Michael Buble’s “Haven’t Met You Yet” and South Kirkby’s Georgia Gregory, who plays Princess Rose, and who treated the audience to a rendition of “One Thousand Years”.

With amix of well known sing-a-long tunes, cheeky comedy, stunning dance routines, dazzling costumes and laugh out loud jokes, it’s an unmissable festive treat for families across the region.

Sleeping Beauty runs from Thursday, December 20 to Monday, December 31 at Castleford Civic Centre.

Tickets can be booked online at www.castlefordpanto.com or by calling 01977 330 315.