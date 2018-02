Dream On by the Kids from Crigg

Criggleston WMC, Feb 16/17

Crigglestone Community Theatre Company’s junior section, the Kids From Crigg, are in final rehearsals for their show Dream On - a hilarious modern day take on William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream with the characters set at a modern day Olympic Games. The show is on February 15 and 16 at 7.15pm and February 17 at 2pm.

Tickets are available from 07927 685010.