Neighbourhood Watch

Artspace, Dewsbury, April 26/27/28 and from May 1-5.

Brother and sister, Martin and Hilda Massie, have just moved to Bluebell Hill, hoping to enjoy a quiet Christian existence. However their peace is soon shattered by a young trespasser in their garden. The residents of the development decide to get together to form a neighbourhood watch group. Dewsbury Arts Group present this Ayckbourn classic

Tickets dewsburyartsgroup.info or 0333 6663366