‘Mr Darcy Loses the Plot’

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Britain’s ‘favourite literary lunatics’ LipService Theatre arrive at the LBT on March 6 and 7 with their affectionately irreverent tribute to Jane Austen. In ‘Mr Darcy Loses the Plot’, Jane Austen’s dashing hero finds himself all at sea in a number of different stories including ‘Rebecca’, ‘Mary Barton’ and ‘Jemima Puddleduck’. The show is written and performed by the award-winning duo Maggie Fox and Sue Ryder.

Tel: 01484 430528.