MY FAVOURITE THINGS: What the city’s panto star loves most about Wakefield

Welcome to our new column about what people love most about Wakefield. And who better to be our first subject but the city’s most glamorous dame - Widow Twankey!

SHOPPING

Although I know you fellas would like to see me prance about in my undercrackers, I do have lots of fabulous clothes to wear.

And where better to kit out my wardrobe than TRINITY WALK. Dresses galore, jewellery aplenty and shoes...oh the SHOES. They even cater for my size 19 feet!

There’s something for everyone at Trinity Walk and I wouldn’t shop anywhere else… oh no I wouldn’t!

FOOD

The roof terrace at Qubana in Wakefield.

After washing all those dirty pants in my laundry it makes me work up quite an appetite.

Wakefield has an abundance of eateries from independent coffee shops, (if a cup of tea and a slice of something sweet is what you fancy) to big all you can eat restaurants with endless platefuls and bottomless drinks.

But I prefer a bit of variety, and for that, I go to QUBANA.

After recently moving into a new building in Wakefield, it’s not only the food that’s fantastic! The atmosphere, the rooftop terrace, the loos!

Wakefield Theatre Royal.

This place has it all, including the original bank vault!

DRINKS

To wash down all that scrumptious food, THE WAKEFIELD BEER EXCHANGE is definitely worth a visit.

With a constant varying range of real ale, keg beer and quality bottles and cans from independent producers, this place has a tasty tipple for everyone.

I have very fond memories of that place. I used to drink there with my husband. Ahh he was the gin to my tonic, the shamrock on my Guinness...

TO VISIT

But where do I go to relax after all those performances I hear you cry?

I like to have a stroll around NOSTELL PRIORY AND PARKLAND.

They always have something going off for the mums and dads, the kiddiwinks and the wrinklies, offering guided tours around the house, family fun activities and a chance to spot some wildlife in one of its many gardens.

It truly is a wonderful place to unwind.

TO BE ENTERTAINED

However, out of all the wonderous places in Wakefield, there is one that is the fairest of them all.

And that place is THEATRE ROYAL WAKEFIELD

I couldn’t think of anywhere better to spend my Christmas than up on that stage in front of all my adoring fans.

There’s panto-tastic times ahead my dears and I hope to see you all join in the magic at Theatre Royal Wakefield. Tatty Bye! *Mwah!*

When not raiding Trinity Walk for bargains, Widow Twankey is starring in Aladdin at the Theatre Royal until Sunday, January 7.

Would you like to share your Favourite Things about Wakefield? Email editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk