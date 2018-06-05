Northern Ballet premieres Victoria on Yorkshire Stage

Northern Ballet will première Victoria, a ballet by Cathy Marston in Yorkshire next year.

The new ballet will coincide with the 200th anniversary of the birth of one of Britain’s most iconic monarchs.

The world première will take place at Leeds Grand Theatre on Saturday March 9 with performances until Saturday March 16 , followed by performances at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday March to Saturday March 23 before a national tour.

Victoria tells the ing life story of Queen Victoria through the eyes of her youngest child and lifelong companion Beatrice.

Travelling back in time from Victoria’s death bed, Beatrice relives her memories of her mother as a secluded widow before discovering her anew as she transcribes the Queen’s intimate diaries.

Tickets: 0844 848 2700 or at: leedsgrandtheatre.com