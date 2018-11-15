Panto cast and Cinders are ready to go to the ball

Cinderella

Theatre Royal Wakefield

Theatre Royal Wakefield regular Chris Hannon will be joined by a fabulous cast for this year’s Christmas panto, Cinderella.

Hannon will team up with last year’s Wakefield panto baddy Chris Chilton (who played Abanazer), to bring you the two ugliest of sisters Gretchen and Griselda Grimallova.

US born singer and actor Brandi Himmelreich (Countess Grimallova) will play step-mother to the poor, unfortunate Cinderella (Georgie Ashford).

Best friend Buttons (Luke Harley - who was trained at CAPA College in Wakefield) keeps her company until she meets Prince Charming (Jordan Harrington) and his sister Dandina (Sarah Louise Hughes).

Casting her magic to get Cinderella to the ball will be Samantha Palin as Gloriana.

The creative team behind previous successful Theatre Royal Wakefield pantomime productions such as Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Dick Whittington, Beauty and the Beast and Jack and the Beanstalk, will once again be waving their magic wands to create some dazzling costumes, dramatic sets and delightful musical melodies.

The cast were invited to Wakefield prior to rehearsals to take a tour of the city, as they visited some of the theatre’s generous sponsors.

Photo stops took place at Trinity Walk, First Choice Recruitment and Westgate train station aboard an LNER train.

Back holding the directing reigns this year will be Rhiannon Hannon: “I’m thrilled to be directing panto once again. Cinderella will well and truly have our traditional Theatre Royal Wakefield stamp on it and maybe some surprises along the way.”

The cast and creative team are hard at work throughout this month preparing for opening night next week (November 22), with the show running through to Sunday January 6.

Tickets for Cinderella are on sale via the Box Office on 01924 211 311 or online at www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk