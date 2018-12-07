Pop up panto

Little Red Riding Hood

Wakefield Sports Club on Saturday, December 15 at 2pm; Saturday December 22 they’ll be at the Cluntergate Centre in Horbury with two performances at 2pm and 4.30pm.

Little Acorn Productions is taking its ‘pop-up’ production of Little Red Riding Hood to schools and non-traditional theatre venues in and around Yorkshire and Derbyshire.The group wants to open up live performances to all and so the show is designed to fit any size venue. It is also charging just £20 for a family ticket. To find out more and book tickets - www.acornperform.co.uk/whats-on