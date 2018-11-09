‘Sexy and dark’ Dracula to be brought to life at Bradford Alhambra

A genre defining classic that is known the world over, Dracula remains the father of all vampire tales.

This autumn an all new production sees the bloodthirsty tale resurrected as part of a nine-week tour, which arrives at the Alhambra Theatre,

Bradford from November 27,

Multi award-winning actress Cheryl Campbell plays Lady Renfield (A Doll’s House, RSC; Pennies from Heaven, Testament of Youth, Call the Midwife BBC; Peep Show, Channel 4) and TV favourite Philip Bretherton plays Van Helsing (BBC1’s As Time Goes By, Casualty; ITV’s Footballers Wives; Coronation Street; CBBC’s Young Dracula) in this sexy, dark and thrilling reimagining of Bram Stoker’s classic gothic story, brought to opulent and irresistible life in a contemporary interpretation that includes all the definitive characters.

They are joined by Glen Fox as Dracula, Andrew Horton as Jonathan Harker, Evan Milton as Doctor Seward, Olivia Swann as Mina Murray, and Jessica Webber as Lucy.

The cast is completed by Stuart Angell, Charlotte Gosling, Jen Holt, Henry Maynard, Benedict Smith, Marina Stoimenova and Ellen Verenieks.

Sexy, dark and thrilling, this brand-new stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic tale of obsession and horror is brought to opulent and irresistible life in a contemporary interpretation that includes all the definitive characters. Ben Hart’s incredible illusion design will create an atmosphere of spine-chilling fear as

audiences are shaken to their very core.

Completely re-imagined by an exciting creative team, discover the story that started them all. In Transylvania, enter the castle of Count Dracula and his three brides. The Count, who feeds on the elixir of young blood to look youthful, will take you on a deliciously evil ride as he pursues his victims and encounters

Jonathan Harker, Professor Van Helsing and Dr. Seward along the way.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula was first published in 1897 and has since been made into countless radio, TV and Hollywood films. Inspiring the recent resurgence in vampire mania and the Twilight movie series, Dracula on stage will be a must-see.

Dracula is produced by Matthew Gale who returns to The Touring Consortium and renews his professional relationship with Jenny King who has adapted the novel for the stage which is her first play.

The production runs from November 27 until December 1.

Tickets: 01274 432000 or go to www.bradford-theatres.co.uk