So what would Mr Darcy have made of all this?

Austen’s Women

Theatre Royal Wakefield May 24

Thirteen of Jane Austen’s heroines are magnificently brought to life in this bold revisiting of some of lterature’s most celebrated works.

The show has played to sell out audiences at the Edinburgh Festival and now, using only the words of Jane Austen, the incredibly talented Rebecca Vaughan - who has starred in Jane Eyre: An Autobiography - becomes Emma Woodhouse, Lizzy Bennett, Mrs Norris, Miss Bates and nine other beautifully observed women in critical moments from Austen’s major novels including Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility and Emma on the Theatre Royal stage

Of the actress the British Theatre Guide wrote “Truly extraordinary… one of the most exciting young performers on the British stage” and of the production, Three Weeks opined that it was “A theatrical masterpiece… utterly faultless and vastly entertaining”.

Kate Rusby

Theatre Royal Wakefield, May 23

Kate Rusby has built her solid reputation over many years and is accepted as one of the best folk singers around.

Her expressive vocals never fail to connect the emotional heart of a song to her audience.

The crossover appeal Kate enjoys is unprecendented for a folk musician and has been achieved without her having to compromise her style.

Says The Sunday Times: “Everybody loves and respects Kate Rusby, not just for her lovely voice, but for the way she has moved folk forward while remaining true to tradition..”

As well as her beguiling voice Kate also has a wonderful and engaging Yorkshire wit.

She was born into a family of musicians in 1973 in Barnsley. After learning to play the guitar, the fiddle and the piano, as well as learning to sing, she played in many local folk festivals as a child and teenager, before joining (and becoming the lead vocalist of) the all-female Celtic folk band the Poozies. Her breakthrough came in 1993 with her pal Kathryn Roberts in an album that bore both their names.

