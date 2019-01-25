Stand-up star Jack Carroll to appear at new Castleford comedy night

A new comedy club is coming to Queens Mill in Castleford.

Viva Cas Vegas is presenting a line-up of top performers, including Brighouse joker Jack Carroll on Saturday February 9.

Described as a ‘comedy genius’ by David Walliams, Jack became an overnight stand-up sensation after reaching the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2013.

His first audition on the ITV show has received over 20 million views on YouTube so far.

He eventually finished runner-up at just 14 years old and has since worked with the likes of Jason Manford and Vic Reeves, while also performing stand-up on shows like ITV’s Sunday Night At The Palladium and It’s Been A Funny Old Week. Most recently, he performed on the world famous series Live At The Apollo. He’s also appeared on Sky’s critically-acclaimed sitcom Trollied.

Alongside Jack is Seymour Mace, a former Edinburgh Festival Best Show Award nominee. He has starred on Dave’s One Night Stand, The Weird World Of Russell Brand, The Stand-Up Show, Hebburn and Clive Anderson’s Chat Room.

He was also a regular in BBC2’s Johnny Vegas sitcom Ideal and is a former City Life Comedian of the Year and Breakthrough Act at the North West Comedy Awards. Seymour is a teller of extremely tall tales and master of the terrifically twisted one-liner.

All this plus Comedy Store King Gong winner Rivka Uttley and Tom King, Crooked Smile Award winner.

The show is compered by Anthony J. Brown. “It’s a pleasure to be able to bring established comedy circuit headliners such as Jack and Seymour to the lovely, comedy hungry folk of Castleford. Queen’s Mill is a perfect venue, so let the rib-tickling commence!’.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets in advance from Riverside Paint A Pot, or email info@threewisemenpromotions.co.uk or call James on 07894913868.