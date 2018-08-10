Tour de force

Tour de Ned

Cleckheaton Town Hall on November 4.

Following the success of the first two tours of Bikeology, journalist, television presenter and best-selling author Ned Boulting is back with the all-new show, Tour de Ned. Cycling fans are invited to relive the 2018 Tour de France in an evening of theatrical messing around, occasional music, massive historical digressions, some searing rants and all-round lycra-clad obsession as Tour de Ned takes to the roads. From the cobbles of Roubaix, over Alpe d’Huez towards the grand finale in Paris, Tour de Ned recreates the gut-wrenching, edge of the seat drama of the race. Boulting will relive memories of the best moments from the summer seen from the sometimes wonky perspective of the man who is paid to watch the telly and shout out names as riders climb, crash, stop for a loo break and attack each other. Stage by stage, rest day by rest day, the Tour de France will be re-animated before your very eyes, drug busts and all. Tour de Ned will also lift the curtain, with exclusive video of footage of life on the road with the much-loved ITV Tour de France team, inviting you inside David Millar’s Maserati, alongside Gary Imlach’s polo shirts as he steams them, joining Chris Boardman, as he settles down for his mid-afternoon nap. “Tour de Ned is the living proof, based on the fact people keep showing up, that you can create a theatrical show relating to cycling. Whether you’re cycling mad, like cycling a bit, or accidentally booked the wrong tickets thinking I was somebody else, you’re in for an experience worthy of the world’s most bonkers sporting event. I’m thrilled to be back a year later, under the spotlight - like a Tour de France rider under suspicion - but with more body mass, mainly from three weeks of eating mostly bread and cheese.”

For tickets either call the box office on 01274 335030 or go online to www.kirklees.gov.uk or to find out more go to www.nedboulting.com