Christmas is right around the corner, and with it a gift that many of us have been waiting for - the final Star Wars film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the third and final instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, will be released on Thursday, December 19.

These are all the Wakefield cinemas showing the Star Wars: Triple Bill this week

To celebrate the occasion, cinemas across the UK will be showing the trilogy back-to-back. That's a solid 445 minutes (or just shy of seven and a half hours) of Star Wars.

Sound good? This is everything you need to know about the triple bill.

What is the film about?

The final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker follows Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron and the surviving Resistance as they take on the First Order once more.

Though the film has not yet been released, it has received mainly positive reviews from critics.

At 142 minutes (almost two-and-a-half hours), it comes in just shorter than 2017's The Last Jedi.

When will it be shown?

Cinemas will show the triple bill beginning on Wednesday, December 18, with The Force Awakens at 6pm, followed by the Last Jedi, which will end in time for The Rise of Skywalker at midnight.

This is a national screening, with times decided in advance to coincide with the midnight release, and times are unlikely to very between cinemas.

The film has been rated a 12A, which means that those under the age of 12 will need to be accompanied by an adult to attend a screening.

Of course, if you don't fancy a marathon session, you'll also be able to see the new film by itself from 12.01am on Thursday.

Where can I see it and how much does it cost?

A number of cinemas in and around the Wakefield district will show the Triple Bill on Wednesday evening - but tickets are selling fast, so you might need to book in advance.

In Wakefield, the screening will take place at Cineworld, Westgate retail park, with tickets available for £20.75, or £83 for adults.

Reel Cinema, which opened in The Ridings Shopping Centre earlier this year, will also show the Star Wars marathon, with tickets for £12.50.

The Triple Bill will also be shown at Cineworld Xscape, in Glasshoughton, where tickets cost £20.75 for adults, children, seniors and student, or £83 for families.

Showcase Cinema, at Birstall Retail Park, will also air the seven-and-a-half hour showing from 6.10pm on Wednesday. Tickets to the showing will cost £15 per person.

You'll also be able to catch the showing at the Cineworld at White Rose Shopping Centre, where tickets will cost £20.75.

