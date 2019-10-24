10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Mamma Mia

The Alhambra, Bradford, October 30 - November 23

Set on a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of Abba. Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget. This irresistibly funny show has been thrilling audiences all around the world and now there’s never been a better time to see this unforgettable musical in Bradford. Whatever age you are, you can’t help but have the time of your life at Mamma Mia! Recommended age five+.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

2 Halloween @ Pit

National Coal Mining Museum, Wakefield, October 29 and 30

Odd things have been happening at the National Coal Mining Museum, from unexplained noises and strange sensations to disembodied voices and even rumours of a strong spirit haunting the mine. This Halloween, team up with Mary and Peggy and hunt for clues to get to the bottom of the ghostly goings-on, solving the mystery of whether or not the mine really is haunted, and, if so, by who… October 29 and 30 at 5.30pm, 6.30pm or 7.30pm for a spine-tingling underground adventure in the dark, spooky stories, Halloween-themed face-painting and crafts. Younger children are welcome to attend, but please note that as this event does contain mild peril it may not be suitable. Book on 01924 848806.

http://www.ncm.org.uk

3 First Encounters - The Merchant of Venice

The Studio, Bradford, October 24

It’s the perfect introduction to Shakespeare for seven to 13 year-olds. Fantastic for children, families and schools. Venice is a multi-cultural melting pot and the trading centre of the world, a place where everything has a value. High stakes are placed on beauty and choices are made on appearance rather than reality. But when one of three boxes holds all you’ve ever wanted, should you really decide on looks alone? This is a new production Directed by Robin Belfield, it uses an edited version of the original text to bring Shakespeare’s story of justice and mercy to life in just 90 minutes.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

4 You Raise Me Up

Theatre Royal Wakefield, October 26

TV’s The Voice and international classical crossover singer Karl Loxley celebrates the music of Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Il Divo and many more. Including the hit songs; You Raise Me Up, To Where You Are, Nessun Dorma and Time To Say Goodbye, all backed by an incredible live band. Karl has performed in various parts of the world in theatre productions, proms events and sell out concerts in the UK and internationally at some of the world’s most famous venues.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

5 Drop in Creepy Halloween Crafts

Bagshaw Museum, Batley, October 30

Dare you get creative with the museum’s chilling crafts? Take inspiration from our stunning Victorian Gothic mansion, make your very own haunted house and fill it with mummies, skeletons, spiders and other things that go bump in the night.£2 per child, no booking required

http://www.kirklees.gov.uk

6 Martin Kemp 80’s Gold DJ Set

Warehouse 23, Wakefield, October 26

From the incredible global success of Spandau Ballet, to hitting the headlines on BBC1’s EastEnders, Channel 4’s Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls, Martin Kemp has had a truly illustrious career. Now, with a return to his favourite musical decade, the Spandau Ballet star will be taking to the decks and spinning all the best ‘80s Gold’. Its the authentic blast from the past you’ve been waiting for!

http://www.warehouse23.co.uk

7 The Ridings Halloween Event with The Den

The Ridings, Wakefield, October 26

Witches Storm and Bow are sisters. Storm was born on the most Stormiest of days but Bow was born as the land sparkled underneath the biggest rainbow ever. Storm is scared of colours always wears dark glasses in fear of what will happen to her eyes if she should take them off and has even begun to cast a spell on the shops at the Ridings to turn their shop fronts grey - zapping away all their beautiful colours making them look as sad as she is feeling... Witchy Bow needs your help this Halloween. Join her through music, dance and a drama trail as she tries to reverse this spell and cure poor Storm of her fear of all things rainbow coloured. The day includes: free crafts, free face painting, free storytelling, a free interactive trail around the centre, with free treats. 11am -4pm with safe, interactive trick or treat trail around the upper mall at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.

http://www.ridingscentre.com

8 Playful Family Sculpture Walk: Autumn

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield, October 27

Awaken your senses and celebrate the beauty of Autumn at YSP with a family sculpture walk in the beautiful parkland. Guided by an artist, we’ll discover sculptures and spend time together in nature. This relaxed and playful walk is an opportunity to explore sculptures in inventive ways and make your own responses to the magnificent sculptures at YSP. Get your family outside this autumn and creates some family memories. This event is suitable for families with children aged six+

http://www.ysp.org.uk

9 Pumpkin Carving for Kids

Nostell, October 28

Young imaginations glow and go wild for the autumn pumpkin-carving workshops led by professional artists from Sand in your Eye. Specially-created stencils, along with the experts, help little hands create their very own lantern from a Nostell-grown pumpkin, ready to take home and light as Halloween approaches. This events costs £10 for children and is free for an accompanying adult (maximum of two adults per child). Book on 01924 863892.

http://www.nationaltrust.org.uk

10 Big Girls Don’t Cry

St George’s Hall, Bradford, October 25

Step back in time, to the era of romance - where gents were gents, and gals were gals! Come and experience the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons authentically recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band. During the 60s and 70s number one hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel the Four Seasons and Frankie Valli to super stardom.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk