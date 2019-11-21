10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week

1 The Bodyguard

The Alhambra, Bradford, November 26 - December 7

Following her triumphant West End run and sell-out UK tour, Alexandra Burke returns to the role of Rachel Marron in Bradford. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge – what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a whole host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, Greatest Love Of All, Million Dollar Bill, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and one of the greatest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

The international, award-winning smash-hit musical based on the blockbuster film, The Bodyguard is back!

2 Sleeping Beauty

The Carriageworks, Leeds, November 22 - January 4

The story of Princess Ariana, who after pricking her finger on a magic spinning wheel, is placed under a curse, forcing her to sleep for 100 years. True to panto form there’ll be brilliant goodies and baddies, singing, dancing, a wedding and, if you wish hard enough, a happy ever after! Spun together with sumptuous sets, gorgeous fairy tale costumes, big song and dance numbers, a little bit of magic and bags of audience participation.

3 The Hepworth Christmas Fair

The Hepworth Wakefield, November 22-24, 10am-5pm

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Christmas Fair has quickly established itself as one of Yorkshire’s top Christmas shopping destinations. Treat yourself and your loved ones from a variety of stalls selling textiles, ceramics, jewellery, prints, handmade cosmetics, candles, stationery and homeware from some of the UK’s most talented artists and designers. The Christmas Fair offers a fun and festive day out for the whole family featuring a programme of festive performances and free family activities.

4 Lewis Banks - Classic Sax

Jubilee Hall, Wakefield Girls’ High School, November 23, 7.30pm

Lewis and his accompanist, Marianna Abahamyan, will entertain with a programme of items selected to show the remarkable sonorities possible with this instrument. Kindly supported by Making Music’s Philip and Dorothy Green Young Artists Scheme.

5 Barber Shop Chronicles

Leeds Playhouse, until November 23

Following two sell-out runs at the National Theatre and a world tour, Inua Ellams’ acclaimed Barber Shop Chronicles returns to Leeds Playhouse. Newsroom, political platform, local hotspot, confession box, preacher-pulpit and football stadium. For generations, African men have gathered in barber shops to discuss the world. These are places where the banter can be barbed and the truth is always telling. Directed by Olivier award-winner Bijan Sheibani (The Brothers Size) and designed by Olivier, Tony and OBIE award-winner Rae Smith (War Horse), Barber Shop Chronicles is a heart-warming, hilarious and insightful new play that leaps from a barber shop in Peckham to Johannesburg, Harare, Kampala, Lagos and Accra over the course of a single day.

Jack and the Beanstalk at Theatre Royal Wakefield.

6 HeckmondLIGHT 2019

Green Park, Heckmondwike, November 23, 4-8pm

Heckmondwike’s famous free festival of lights is back on Saturday for one night only, enjoy this after-dark experience for all the family. Get wrapped up, grab a hot drink and explore the enchanting illuminations in Green Park. Families will be able to get hands-on with making activities, take in the wonder of Hecky’s lights and visit Santa in his grotto, before gathering around the Momentum Wheel for the switch on at 7pm.

7 The Chemcial Brothers

First Direct Arena, Leeds, November 21

The legendary duo – comprising Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons have sold more than 12 million albums and six million singles worldwide. They have had six No. 1 albums in the UK and were the first electronic act ever to receive a GRAMMY, winning in the Best Rock Instrumental Performance category for ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’ – the first of their four GRAMMY wins.

8 Jack and the Beanstalk

Theatre Royal Wakefield, November 21 - January 5

A spectacular show of giant proportions; filled with treasure and treachery (and perhaps even a few trumps!). Jack’s mum is sick with worry. Penniless, widowed and hopeless, something has got to give. When young Jack is forced into taking his beloved cow to market, he is offered some magic beans in exchange for the cow. Little does Jack know that those teeny tiny beans will change his fortunes forever… Don’t miss this terrific tall tale, created and produced at Theatre Royal Wakefield. With top-class performers, crazy costumes and a Dame to be reckoned with, this is a classic pantomime not to be missed.

9 It’s True, It’s True, It’s True

Leeds Playhouse, November 21-23

Fringe First and Total Theatre Award-winning Breach (Tank, The Beanfield) restage the 1612 trial of Agostino Tassi for the rape of baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi. Based on surviving court transcripts, this new play dramatises the seven-month trial that gripped Renaissance Rome, and asks how much has changed in the last four centuries. Blending myth, history and contemporary commentary, this is the story of how a woman took revenge through her art to become one of the most successful painters of her generation.

Its True, Its True, Its True. Photo: Richard Lakos for The Other Rich

10 Jools Holland

St George’s Hall, Bradford, November 21

Musical virtuoso Jools Holland and his distinguished Rhythm and Blues Orchestra return to St George’s Hall. Accompanying Jools with the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on their annual excursion around the UK will be the supremely talented Ruby Turner, with her breath-taking gospel, soul and rhythm and blues vocals, Louise Marshall, with her beautiful soul and jazz tones, as well as original Squeeze member and powerhouse Gilson Lavis on drums. Additional special guests will be BRIT Award winner Eddi Reader. With a tremendous collection of Jools tunes and other boogie-woogie classics to choose from, Jools’ UK tour is set to be an unforgettable night out that will have audiences on their feet!

