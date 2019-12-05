10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Wizard of Oz

Visit Leeds Steampunk Market at Queens Mill for a great family day out.

Leeds Playhouse, until January 25

Soar over the rainbow, follow the yellow brick road and skip into the Emerald City to fulfil your heart’s desire, as Leeds Playhouse whisks you away on an unforgettable journey inside their newly refurbished theatre. Join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion as the classic story and songs you know and love burst on to the stage in this technicolour spectacular! Leeds Playhouse, there’s no place like home.

http://www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk

2 Leeds Steampunk Market at Queen’s Mill

Queen’s Mill, Aire Street, Castleford, December 7-8, 11am-5pm

The famed Leeds Steampunk Market is again on tour, this time to the historic and iconic Queen’s Mill in Castleford, the largest stoneground flour mill in the world. Not just Steampunk but also - Victorian - Historical - Vintage - Gothic - Fantasy - LARP - Sci-Fi - Comic - Military. The market features traders, artists and authors together with ‘Birds of Prey’ flying displays and flour milling demonstrations not forgetting prize winning ‘Coffee Jousting.’ A full range of refreshments are available on both days. Fed up with the standard high street Christmas - try something new and unique.

http://www.leedssteampunkmarket.co.uk

3 Bootleg Beatles

St George’s Hall, Bradford, December 6

One of the world’s most famous Beatles tribute bands makes a welcome return to Bradford. The Bootleg Beatles continue to draw critical acclaim from across the globe with their immaculate note-perfect portrayal of the fab four’s journey through the swinging 60s. It’s all there - the costumes, the mannerisms, the witty banter and the period gear. With a little help from their Pepperland Sinfonia and featuring a special set to mark the 50th anniversary of Abbey Road, this multimedia concert is a not-to-be-missed event for Beatlemaniacs of all ages.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

4 Leeds Waits Presents A 17th Century Christmas

Pontefract Castle, December 8

Presenting Leeds Waits for a lunchtime Christmas concert as part of the Wakefield Museums and Castles 12 Days Of Christmas. The original Leeds Waits date back to the 1530s and were in constant demand until the role of waits was abolished in the 1800s. The present Leeds Waits were re-established in 1983. The Leeds Waits play authentic, 17th century-style music on authentic, period-specific instruments (including shawms, bagpipes and citterns) and perform in appropriate historical dress, giving a truly unique experience.

http://www.pontefractcastle.co.uk

Bootleg Beatles return to Bradford on Friday.

5 Mirfield Messiah

Trinity Methodist Church, Mirfield, December 7, 7.30pm

December just wouldn’t be the same without Handel’s glorious oratorio Messiah. A group of accomplished singers have come together to perform the Messiah in Mirfield. The distinguished chorus, soloists, organist and conductor are joined by the acclaimed international soprano, Janice Watson. Tickets start at just £8 and all the money raised will go to Hollybank School.

http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/handels-messiah-tickets-70303719317

6 Santa’s Parade - Junction 32/Xscape

December 6, 4.30-6pm

Xscape Yorkshire are partnering up with Junction 32 Outlet Shopping once again this year to bring you another exciting Santa’s Parade. See Santa and meet special guest characters, take part in the parade and jump into the sleigh for a photo with Santa himself. A photo with Santa is a £2 charity donation*. The parade will start outside M&S at Junction 32 Outlet Shopping and make its way over to Xscape. *Photo with Santa is £2 minimum donation per group and photos are uploaded to the Xscape Facebook Page for you to download. No gift included. All funds raised will be donated to Xscape’s 2019 Charity, Yorkshire Children’s Trust. Participation in the parade is free.

http://www.xscapeyorkshire.co.uk

7 Yorkshire Brass Quintet

Clarence Park, Wakefield, December 8, 1-3pm

Wakefield Music Collective and Friends of ChaT Parks invite you to a Christmas brass concert with Yorkshire Brass Quintet in the beautiful Clarence Park. It may be cold but get wrapped up in your woollies, bring the family and go and enjoy Christmas and popular music with the wonderful band. To get you in the festive mood there will be mulled wine and mince pies available in the interval.

http://www.themusiccollective.co.uk

8 Christmas Fair & Open Studios

The Art House, Wakefield, December 7, 11am-4pm

Find unique, handmade gifts at The Art House Christmas Market and Open Studios and meet the talented local artists and designers who made them! A free, fun and festive day out. Everyone welcome. The regular Open Studio event will look a little different this time around! You’ll find a selection of artists’ studios open alongside a huge range of stalls featuring artwork, jewellery, prints, fashion, and home-wares by independent artists and makers. Plus The Art Shop and Laura’s coffee shop will be open throughout the day!

http://www.the-arthouse.org.uk

Santas Parade will start at Junction 32 Outlet Shopping and make its way over to Xscape.

9 Oompah Night at Farmer Copleys Farm Shop

Farmer Copleys, Pontefract, December 6, 7pm

A little bit of Germany comes to Farmer Copleys this Christmas, with live entertainment from The Jager Maestros as well as a German-style buffet and of course steins! This band lead audiences on a highly exciting, mesmerising journey from Oktoberfest drinking songs and games to contemporary classics in an Oompah style that wonderfully get crowds swaying, swigging steins and singing songs at the top of their voices. Grab your lederhosen and your steins and get ready for a fun filled festive Farmer Copleys extravaganza!

http://www.farmercopleys.co.uk

10 Breakfast With Santa

The Liquorice Cafe at Pontefract Castle, December 7, 8.45-10am

Santa has found time in his busy schedule to come and have breakfast at The Liquorice Cafe at Pontefract Castle. He will visit Pontefract Castle for an hour to spend time with children during breakfast and give every child a Christmas gift. After breakfast explore the castle looking for Santa’s reindeer with the castle trail. Booking essential on 01924 305830 or email eventsandfunctions@wakefield.gov.uk

http://www.pontefractcastle.co.uk