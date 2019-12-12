10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week

1 Northern Ballet’s Cinderella

Leeds Grand Theatre, December 17 - January 2

Escape into an enchanting winter wonderland with Northern Ballet’s beautiful reimagining of Cinderella. Live every moment of Cinderella’s story from heartbreak to joy. In this sparkling adaptation of the classic rags-to-riches tale, Cinders is whisked away from her wicked stepmother to the glistening lake of ice where she first meets her prince. You won’t believe your eyes as Northern Ballet’s remarkable dancers bring their signature magic to the ultimate feel-good fairytale. The perfect entertainment for the whole family.

2 Christmas Lectures Live Stream

National Coal Mining Museum for England, December 12 and 14

The museum is one of the first venues to broadcast the Christmas Lectures live from the Royal Institution! See Dr Hannah Fry tap into topics that are very much at the forefront of our culture, demonstrating how we can demystify the numbers that are, in many cases, hidden in plain sight. In the engaging style that the Christmas Lectures are known for, Hannah will show us how to separate news from fake news and take back control of the data that, although we may not realise it, influences us constantly. In line with the lectures the museum will put on a warm-up show, with its entertaining interpretation staff, which will explore the evolution of the gas safety lamp and the reliability of digital versus manual gas detectors. The staff will be available during the breaks to discuss how maths was used in the mining industry and give the audience the opportunity to handle some of the equipment still used.

3 The Snowman

St George’s Hall, Bradford, December 18

Immerse yourself in the irresistible animated tale The Snowman, accompanied by a live orchestra. A heart-warming experience that brings more than a snowman to life, and featuring the much-loved classic Walking in the Air. A festive favourite for the whole family. The world’s leading performers of The Snowman, the programme also includes a second animation, The Bear and the Piano, an enchanting animated film of the award-winning book by David Litchfield. With mesmerising music by Daniel Whibley – and the unmistakable voice of Joanna Lumley narrating.

4 Michael Matthews - Dreams, Fantasias and Unicorns

Jubilee Hall, Margaret Street, Wakefield, December 14

Michael is a highly respected classical guitarist who plays music to please aficionados and also those who have a general musical interest. He brings a new identity to traditional repertoire as well as verve and dynamism to contemporary and lesser-known works. His appearance is supported by funds provided by The Tillett Trust as part of its Young Artists Platform scheme which aims to help young musicians of outstanding talent achieve performance platforms in the early stages of their careers.

5 Chantry Carols

Chantry Chapel, Wakefield WF1 5DL, December 18-19

A festive carol concert in the Chantry Chapel. A programme of traditional carols, medieval and modern Christmas music.

6 Opera North Christmas Concert with Garry Walker conducting the massed ensemble

Dewsbury Town Hall, December 12

The centrepiece of the company’s Christmas celebrations, the get-together of the Orchestra of Opera North with the company’s Chorus and Youth Chorus at Dewsbury Town Hall, under the baton of music director designate Garry Walker. From wintry medieval minstrels’ songs, through much-loved carols including O Little Town of Bethlehem and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, to the MGM magic of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Opera North’s Christmas Concert brings festive sounds from down the ages to the historic, holly-decked town hall.

7 A Christmas Evening with Merrill Osmond

St George’s Hall, Bradford, December 12

Enjoy A Christmas Evening with Merrill Osmond and special guest David Osmond. Merrill Osmond is the lead singer for the world famous Osmond family. He is also an established solo artist. He has toured throughout the world performing in many major venues and sang lead on 27 gold records. Merrill has produced and written the music and lyrics for five number one hit records.

8 Sixties Gold

Leeds Grand Theatre, December 15

Sixties Gold 2019 returns with an even stronger line-up of artists that, between them, scored over 50 chart-topping UK hits. Hermans Hermits. One of the biggest selling bands of the 60s. From their beginning in Manchester in 1964, the band has chalked up 23 hit singles, 10 hit albums, appeared in three major movies and to date they have sold in excess of 75 million records. This year is their 55th Anniversary tour. Hits include: There’s A kind Of Hush, Silhouettes, Can’t You Hear My Heart Beat, Wonderful World, A Must to Avoid, and many more.

9 South Kirkby Festive Open Day at Renewi

The Education Centre, WF9 3TH, December 16, 4-8pm

This will be a Christmas- themed event with the opportunity to make a snow globe from recycled materials and find out about all things recycling in the Wakefield District. There will also be Christmas- themed refreshment and food at the event and, a few surprises. Santa will be attending and there are 60 places available to visit him completely free of charge, sign up on, education.wakefield@renewi.com with your child’s name, you will then be sent a time slot to visit. All children will be given a free gift. Booking is essential.

10 Jack and the Beanstalk

Theatre Royal Wakefield, until January 5

A spectacular show of giant proportions; filled with treasure and treachery. Jack’s mum is sick with worry. Penniless, widowed and hopeless, something has got to give. When young Jack is forced into taking his beloved cow to market, he is offered some magic beans in exchange for the cow. Little does Jack know that those teeny tiny beans will change his fortunes forever… Don’t miss this terrific tall tale, with top-class performers, crazy costumes and a Dame to be reckoned with.

