10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 The Marriage of Figaro

Leeds Grand Theatre, February 1, 7pm

It’s Figaro’s wedding day – what could possibly go wrong? Figaro and Susanna are getting married, but trouble clouds the horizon. Figaro’s master, Count Almaviva, is out to bed his bride-to-be Susanna. Meanwhile the heartbroken Countess finds herself the object of Cherubino’s adolescent passion. To top it all off, if Figaro cannot repay a debt to the housekeeper Marcellina, he’ll have to marry her instead! Mozart’s joyous farce of mistaken identity and misunderstanding, heartache and forgiveness, is bursting at the seams with invention and wit in this hit production.

http://www.operanorth.co.uk

European Union Chamber Orchestra at St Georges Hall on Saturday.

2 European Union Chamber Orchestra

St George’s Hall, February 1

A welcome return to Bradford for the European Union Chamber Orchestra, joined by one of Britain’s most distinguished pianists Peter Donohoe. The EUCO gave its first concerts in 1981 and soon gained an international reputation as a musical ambassador for the European Union. Peter Donohoe is acclaimed as one of the foremost pianists of our time, for his musicianship, stylistic versatility and commanding technique.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

3 Spirit of the Dance

St George’s Hall, Bradford, February 5

The international smash hit and winner of nine Global Awards, Spirit of the Dance is back as it celebrates 21 fabulous years as one of the most successful dance shows ever. Irish in origin and bursting with raw energy, this explosive and powerful show combines heart-pounding Irish dance with the sensual Latino rhythms of flamenco and red-hot salsa in a thrilling production of strength and passion. This award-winning spectacular has brilliant lighting, dazzling costumes and breathtaking choreography.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

4 Free guided cycle rides

Wakefield District Cycle Forum continue their programme of free guided cycle rides aimed at those new to cycling, wanting to start cycling or needing greater confidence when cycling. Most include a refreshment stop on the ride. On Saturday, February 1 there is a steady plus ride from the Darrington Hotel in Darrington starting at 10am. This road ride is for experienced cyclists with a good level of fitness. It last up to four hours and covers up to 25 miles. On Sunday, February 2 there is an easy ride from Nostell Priory starting at 10.30am. This ride is ideal for beginners, families and those wanting to build their confidence. This ride lasts up to three hours and covers up to 10 miles. If you don’t have a bike of your own you can borrow one free of charge by emailing info@cycling-wakefield.org.uk in advance.

http://www.cycling-wakefield.org.uk

5 Modern Science - Ancient Craft

Wakefield Museum, January 30

Dr Bob Loynes from the University of Manchester’s KNH Centre for Biomedical Egyptology talks about the place of mummification in ancient Egypt; gives a brief explanation of how a CT scan works and then gives a ‘tour’ of the mummy. This is a bookable talk for adults costing £3.

http://www.experiencewakefield.co.uk

The Illegal Eagles at Theatre Royal Wakefield on Thursday.

6 The Illegal Eagles

Theatre Royal Wakefield, January 30, 7.30pm

The Illegal Eagles return to Theatre Royal Wakefield for another outstanding show promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship. This critically acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town, Life In The Fast Lane and many more…

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

7 Leeds Gymfest 2020

First Direct Arena, Leeds, February 2

2020 is an Olympic year, and Leeds Gymnastics Club is kick-starting the countdown to Tokyo 2020 as it hosts Leeds GymFest 2020 once again. This year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever, with Display, Artistic, Acrobatic and General Gymnastics teams from all over the UK and Europe coming to perform at the First Direct Arena. Watch out for the stars of the future as they push the limits and defy gravity as part of one of the biggest gymnastics festival of its kind in the United Kingdom.

http://www.firstdirectarena.com

8 Tommy the Album - Live

Theatre Royal Wakefield, January 31, 7.30pm

Following their smash hit Quadrophenia tour, The Goldhawks return to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Tommy the Album – Live. Backed with projection and superb replication of The Who’s sound. A ground-breaking moment in rock history, Tommy, the rock opera, tells the story about a boy navigating his experiences in life and family relationships. To close the show, be ready for all-time classic Who hits you won’t want to miss.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

9 Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, February 4-8

With additional new choreography from Gary Lloyd (Thriller Live, Heathers), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat is brought to life in a colourful explosion of joy. Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Mark McMullan, will don the Technicolor Dreamcoat in his first major musical role. Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons, Close Every Door To Me and many more. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat was the first of Lloyd Webber and Rice’s musicals to be performed publicly. Seen by an estimated 26 million people, and counting, Joseph continues to enthral audiences around the world.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Spirit of the Dance at St Georges Hall on Wednesday.

10 The Bon Jovi Experience

Theatre Royal Wakefield, February 1, 7.30pm

The Bon Jovi Experience are the world’s first and finest tribute to the great Jon Bon Jovi and are the world’s only tribute to have been requested by (and to have performed live on stage with) Jon Bon Jovi himself. They are also the only tribute to have been featured on the official Bon Jovi website.The band have toured to ecstatic audiences all over the world. This is one musical experience not to be missed.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Tommy the Album - Live at Theatre Royal Wakefield on Friday.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Pamela Raith