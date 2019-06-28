10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Let’s Hang On

Wakefield Theatre Royal, June 27

The world’s first and longest-running tribute to the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons celebrates ten years at the top. Discover how four New Jersey boys from the wrong side of the tracks invented their own sound and sold over 175 million records before they turned 30. This critically-acclaimed theatre production takes you on a musical journey through the prolific career of ‘Rock n Roll Hall Of Famers’ and still one of the most successful bands in pop history – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Performing all your favourite hits in full and movie soundtracks from a catalogue spanning over five decades.

The Brighouse Charity Gala is on Saturday

2 Brighouse Charity Gala

Wellholme Park, June 29

From donkey rides to dog shows, a fairground to floats, tombolas to traditional gala stalls, Brighouse Charity Gala is a fun-packed family day out! The Gala procession will leave Garden Road at around noon, winding its way through the town centre to Wellholme Park arriving at around 12.45pm.

3 Jyotsna Srikanth & The Bollywood Brass Band

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, June 27

The Bollywood Brass Band take the hit songs from decades of Bollywood movies and give them a re-rub through the medium of dhol drums and multiple brass instruments. This time around, they’re adding an extra melodic dimension through the recruitment of virtuoso violinist Jyotsna Srikanth – plus video projections from North and South Indian films!

4 Faith: The George Michael Legacy

Wakefield Theatre Royal, June 28

Faith: The George Michael Legacy returns with a brand-new production for 2019. A stunning celebration remembering one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time. This energetic, vibrant musical journey brings to life 35 years of hits from George’s glittering career. This feel-good show will have you dancing in the aisles for the biggest party night of the year. Performing all the hits from Freedom! ‘90 to Club Tropicana, Outside to Careless Whisper, the beautiful I Knew You Were Waiting and the show stopping Somebody To Love are all brought to life by our fantastic cast and sensational live band.

5 Rhythm of the Dance

Wakefield Theatre Royal, June 29

This dance and music extravaganza contains a wealth of Irish talent, an exciting two hour trip through hundreds of years of Irish dance and music and 22 award-winning world and Irish dance champions with 25 dazzling costume changes. Experience flailing fiddles, flutes and inspiring dances along with live vocalists, all complemented by a top live Irish trad band of multi-instrumentalist musicians and a sensational sound and light show as seen on TV from China to California and from Siberia to Sydney. Worldwide, toes are tapping and hands are clapping to the feet of Rhythm of the Dance! Enjoy the 20th anniversary tour of Rhythm of the Dance, five million fans across 50 countries already have!

Catch the sound of the Bollywood Brass Band in full flight

6 Handmade Parade

Hebden Bridge, June 30

The Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade is an annual celebration of funkiness, the art of the handmade and is just sheer fun! The magic happens in three weeks of workshops, open to anyone who wants to make costumes, carry-able art or help create giant puppets. With a crack team of local professional carnival artists, volunteers, guest artists and some amazing street bands, we create just the occasion for up to 1000 people to dance down the streets of Hebden Bridge, watched by thousands. Seriously, you don’t want to miss this. The parade will start at noon on Victoria Street, and finish in Calder Holmes Park at 1pm where there will be a finale, music, and food stalls until 3pm.

7 Michael Palin Live On Stage 2019

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, June 27

In the first part of the show, Palin brings to life the thrilling story of HMS Erebus, the tough little ship that took on the Antarctic and the Arctic in the 1840s, and which was the subject of his latest bestselling book. In the second half, Michael tells his own life story, including how his three favourite subjects at school (Geography, History and Comedy) have shaped his life, from Monty Python to Ripping Yarns and the many television travel series that have taken him all around the world, from the North Pole to North Korea. With previously unseen footage and previously untold stories, Michael shows how comedy and adventure have been natural bedfellows during a rich and diverse career.

8 Amélie

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, July 1-6

Amélie is a new musical based on the much loved five-time Oscar®-nominated film, Starring West End performer, Strictly Come Dancing favourite and television actor Danny Mac, and French-Canadian stage and screen star Audrey Brisssn. Although times are hard for dreamers, Amélie is someone to believe in.

9 Rebelicious

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Batley, June 29-30

Rebelicious 2019 is a fast paced show filled with song, dance, drama and musical theatre performed by 200 talented students from Rebel School of Theatre Arts. With songs from the shows, drama excerpts, improvised drama and everything in between, this show is sure to be absolutely rebelicious!

Visit Hebden Bridge on Sunday for the colourful 12th Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade

10 In the Night Garden Live!

The Alhambra Theatre, June 29-30

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their brand new live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day! Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all! You’ll see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music. The show lasts just under an hour and it’s a completely new production for the very first In the Night Garden Live UK theatre tour. Now in its tenth year, In the Night Garden Live is one of the UK’s favourite family events. Suitable for 1 to 4 year olds! Pip-pip, onk-onk!

Michael Palin is in Bradford tonight for his brand new one-man stage show

Rebelicious performed by the Rebel School of Theatre Arts