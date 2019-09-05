10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week

1 Sister Act

Wakefield Theatre Royal, until September 7

When club singer Deloris Van Cartier witnesses her gangster boyfriend Curtis Shank and his goons commit a murder, she is placed in witness protection in the most unlikely of places; a convent! Shank vows to find her no matter what, and places a price on her head. Going undercover as Sister Mary Clarence, she must lay low and stay out of trouble, which in Deloris’ case, is a lot harder than it sounds! Her previous life was full of excitement, parties and thrills and Deloris soon grows tired with the slow, simple life of the nuns. Perhaps leading the church choir may bring back that spark she so misses? Several key changes later and Sunday service will never be the same again as she transforms those tone-deaf sisters into divine divas!

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Les McKeowns Bay City Rollers at Leeds City Varieties.

2 Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers

Leeds City Varieties, September 10

The legendary Bay City Roller Les McKeown is back on tour, bringing his award-winning Rollertastic show to City Varieties! Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers promises to be a unique voyage back to the 1970s, when Les and his legendary band ruled the world’s pop charts and The Bay City Rollers’ music became the soundtrack for a generation of teenagers. Les brings back the thrill and excitement of Rollermania, performing all the original hits including Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang, Remember, Summerlove Sensation and Give A Little Love plus many more as well as introducing new songs from new album Lost Songs. Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers bring a new energy to all the classic hits.

www.cityvarieties.co.uk

3 Games Day with Game Republic

Wakefield Market Hall, September 7, 10am-4pm

Wakefield has a history of games development. Games Day is a celebration of videogames, with both modern and retro games to play and the Zero Gravity Lunar Library from One To One Development Trust that will take you into space, onto the Moon and beyond! You can also design your own games characters, buy games merch, play brand new games from local developers and ask questions about a job in the games industry at the Wakefield College careers drop-in booth. Games Day will also feature various talks on the games industry including Q&A and games testing, games culture and games programming — it’ll be a fun day out for all the family and an opportunity to find out more about the fantastic games industry here in Yorkshire and throughout the universe...

www.experiencewakefield.co.uk

4 Leeds International Beer Festival

Leeds Town Hall, September 5-8

The Leeds International Beer Festival returns for its 8th year. An annual four day festival in the heart of Leeds, celebrating and promoting craft beer brewed in the UK and overseas. The festival also includes a street food market, live music across three stages and all sorts of lovely beer related things.

www.leedsbeer.com

5 An Evening with Twink

Dewsbury Socialist Club, September 6

Twink started his career in 1963 and since the late 80s, Twink has continued to release solo material and perform live. His latest album Think Pink IV:Return To Deep Space was released in July. Our evening with Twink will be an informal questions and answers session with musical interludes, allowing the audience to gain an insight into what it was like to experience the Summer of Love, be at the heart of the ground breaking 60s music scene and work with some of the most influential and renowned musicians of that time.

www.tickx.co.uk/event/2044167/an-evening-with-twink/

Girl on the Train starring Samantha Womack. Photo: Manuel Harlan.

6 The Girl on the Train

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, September 10-14

The Girl On The Train adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel — an international phenomenon selling over 20 million copies worldwide — this gripping new play starring Samantha Womack and Oliver Farnworth will keep you guessing until the final moment.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

7 James Bond Concert Spectacular

St George’s Hall, Bradford, September 6

The popular Q The Music Show bring the fabulous and iconic music of James Bond to you in a stunning concert. Compered by Caroline Bliss, who played Miss Moneypenny in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill. Featuring all the songs from the 007 movies, you can hear the greats like Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Skyfall, Thunderball, Live And Let Die, Goldeneye and Licence To Kill amongst all the others. With top musicians, stunning dancers and an informative compere, the show has everything you could want for a fabulous night out.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

8 Professor Brian Cox UNIVERSAL

First Direct Arena, Leeds, September 11

Taking audiences to the edge of our current understanding about the origin and evolution of our solar system and the universe, Professor Brian Cox offers a fascinating insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level. Professor Cox makes challenging ideas accessible to all, exploring the vast, possibly infinite universe and our place within it from earth to the edges of the cosmos. Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince to oversee an audience Q&A.

www.firstdirectarena.com

9 WFD Historic Ghost Walk

Wakefield Town Hall, September 10

Wakefield Civic Society President, Kevin Trickett MBE, will once again be taking to the streets to lead people on a tour exploring some of the city’s darker secrets. If you think the ‘good old days’ were just that, these walks will encourage you to take off your rose-tinted glasses and explore some of the murkier aspects of Wakefield city centre’s social history.

www.experiencewakefield.co.uk

James Bond Concert Spectacular at St Georges Hall.

10 World Championship Boxing - The Homecoming

St George’s Hall, Bradford, September 7

Monarch Events and Promotions proudly presents World Championship Boxing - The Homecoming. Main Event: Tasif Khan vs Luis Alberto Rios. Plus six additional boxing matches.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk