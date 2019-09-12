10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week

1 Walton Scarecrow Festival

School Lane, Walton, September 14-15

Returning for its 4th year, this ever popular competition is a fun filled family event for all the community and an eagerly anticipated village celebration. Over the weekend, visitors can view the scarecrows and vote for their favourite one and the four winners (one from each quarter of the village) is announced on Sunday afternoon. Scarecrow HQ is Walton Village Hall where there are stalls selling hot food and drinks, refreshments and gifts along with a licensed bar. You can also purchase your map and voting slips there for £3 - just make sure you have the slips back to Scarecrow HQ before 4pm on Sunday 15.

www.facebook.com/groups/1629202667343684/

2 Showaddywaddy

St George’s Hall, Bradford, September 13

Fresh from celebrating their 40th anniversary, Showaddywaddy make a welcome return to Bradford to perform such legendary hits as Under The Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes and many, many more. Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, Showaddywaddy have sold more than 20 million records, had several number one hits in the pop charts of Europe, and toured the world.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

3 Rip It Up! The 70s

St George’s Hall, Bradford, September 17

Join Olympic champion Louis Smith, Rachel Stevens (S Club 7), Melody Thornton (Pussycat Dolls) and Lee Ryan (Blue) for a groovy evening of singing and dancing. The 1970s were when icons were born. With the groundwork for a new sense of personal freedom laid in the swinging 60s, people experimented with their sound, look and entire persona in more extreme ways. From somewhere in space landed David Bowie and Marc Bolan – two other-worldly angels at the forefront of glam rock. In New York and Miami disco was born… Music went more soulful with the sounds from Philadelphia. The Eurovision Song contest made its greatest contribution to pop music with the birth of Abba.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

4 Carving and Campfires

National Trust Nostell, September 15

Calling all budding bushcrafters! Soak up nature’s scents and sounds as you carve your own wooden creation and get cooking on the campfire, in partnership with MC Woodcraft. In partnership with skilled green woodworker Mike Craig, discover Engine Wood for a family-friendly intro to how to build a safe campfire in the forest. You’ll then get hands-on with traditional tools and techniques to start your own green woodwork spatula. Tools, materials, hot drinks and campfire snacks included. Suitable for children seven years plus, must be accompanied by an adult. Maximum three children to one accompanying adult.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell

5 Liquorice Fields Of Pontefract

Narrow Beck House, Pontefract, September 14, 1-4pm

Tour of the liquorice fields of Pontefract and talk from the owner of the liquorice field, Tom Dixon. Visit the oldest liquorice field and plants in Pontefract. Where John Betjeman wrote the poem, ‘Licorice Fields at Pontefract’. Hear about the history of the liquorice plant and sample some sweets! Talk and tours at 1pm, 1.45pm, 2.30pm and 3.15pm.

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/liquorice-fields-of-pontefract

6 The Greek Passion

Leeds Grand Theatre, September 14

This searing season opener is a tale for our times. When a group of desperate refugees arrive in a small village seeking help and shelter, deep rifts tear the community in two. Manolios, one of the villagers, pleads with his neighbours to show compassion for the exiled but he is met with a wall of contempt that he must find the strength to break down… Martinů’s Greek Passion, performed here in the original London version, is a unique and powerfully resonant opera. A spectacular soundscape of vast choral and orchestral forces combines with shocking drama that unfolds in cinematic style. It is not to be missed.

www.operanorth.co.uk

7 After Hours Curator Tour: David Smith

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, September 12, 6-7.30pm

Join YSP Curator Sarah Coulson for an exclusive out of hours walk through this major exhibition by David Smith, one of the most singular artists of the 20th century and the pioneer of welded sculpture in the USA. Discover more about Smith’s practice and gain insights into how such an important exhibition is developed and brought to fruition.

www. ysp.org.uk

8 Out of the Ashes Rock, R&B, Jazz with Gospel Roots

Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury, September 14

Christian Gospel, Rock and B&B duo featuring the Christian Jazz Singer Penny Lyon and husband Kevin. Tickets are free on 01924 507782.

www.thornhillparishchurch.org.uk

9 An Evening with Lesley Garrett

St George’s Hall, Bradford, September 18

Join Britain’s most popular soprano for a delightful evening of song, reminiscences and chat. Accompanied by, and in conversation with, Anna Tilbrook Lesley’s behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes will give audiences a unique insight into her life on the stage. As well as performing on the opera and concert stage both in the UK and internationally, Lesley has recently returned to English National Opera for the world premiere production of Nico Muhly’s Marnie. Anna Tilbrook is one of Britain’s most exciting pianists, with a considerable reputation in song recitals and chamber music.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

10 Gym and Tonic

Wakefield Theatre Royal, September 12-21

Written and Directed by John Godber OBE. Scardale Hall Health Farm has the best staff in Europe, happy to pamper you, massage you and put you through your paces. But when Don and Shirley arrive to fix their failing marriage, even the coolest therapists start to lose their karma. When the sanctuary is broken, it’s not only the clients who need to lay back and relax. From the writer of Scary Bikers, Teachers, Up N Under and Bouncers, Gym & Tonic is a laugh out loud comedy about trying to find a moment of calm in these challenging times. A post show discussion will be held with the cast on Wednesday 18 September

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk