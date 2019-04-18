Theatre Royal Wakefield

10 Things you should see in West Yorkshire over the next seven days

If you're looking for something to do over the Easter holidays and beyond then we can help you out!

Here's our pick of the best children's shows, comedy and theatre happening in the area in the coming week.

Anita Dobson stars as the spiteful and scheming Miss Hannigan is this fun and heartwarming family favourite. From April 22-27.

1. Annie: Bradford Alhambra Theatre

This madcap Easter treat will play in the Pop-Up theatre before touring to community venues across Leeds. Now until April 28.

2. Around the World in 80 Days: Leeds Playhouse

One of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. April 23-27

3. LAOS present West Side Story: Leeds Grand Theatre

Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation essential. April 25.

4. Sing-a-Long-a-Grease: Theatre Royal Wakefield

