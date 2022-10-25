Saturday evening saw the return of one of Pontefract’s most highly anticipated events.

The Pontefract Lantern Parade, which is run by the Pontefract District Lions Club, returned to the town’s streets with hundreds getting involved.

This year marked the parade’s ten year anniversary and the celebrations didn’t disappoint.

The Festival of Light featured a procession from Pontefract Castle to Friarwood Valley Gardens and was led by Leeds Samba and Huddersfield Samba to give a great carnival atmosphere.

Attendees were encouraged to create and bring along their own lanterns to help illuminate the parade.

Following the parade, music, food, children’s ride and a tombola were waiting at Valley Gardens.

Pontefract and Castleford MP, Yvette Cooper also got involved.

She said: "Thank you to everyone Pontefract Lantern Festival who did such an amazing job organising it.

“There was a huge turnout for the parade from Pontefract Castle to a glittering Valley Gardens - with the most amazing lanterns (rockets, butterflies, jellyfish, angels, lions, and even Big Ben) all lit up and twinkling.”

Pontefract District Lions Club President and Lantern Parade organiser, Karen Heywood, was delighted that the event had been so successful.

"It was a huge success and we’ve had great feedback from those that attended.

"“We’re still grateful people get involved and amazed at the imagination people have to create such beautiful lanterns out of tissue paper and tape.”

On whether the Lantern Festival will return for the eleventh year Karen said: "I’m absolutely sure we will be back. It’s become a staple for us and the community.”

