Ossett Fest 2023 will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 6pm and will provide fun for the whole family, including food and drink trucks and stalls, kids entertainment, fairground ride, charity and shopping stands in the town’s centre’s precinct.

It has been arranged by Ossett resident and owner of Squires Family Deli, Debbie Squires, with the help of her friend, Bev Riley and her son, George Squires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesswoman Debbie, who also organises the much-loved ‘Ossett in the 40s’ event, said: “Ossett Fest 2023 is my third festival. I ran the Ossett Oktoberfest beer and food festival in 2019 and I organised the Ossett Fest 2022, which was a back to life celebration after all of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Ossett Fest 2023 will be held in this April.

Most Popular

"It was a huge success, more people turned up than I could ever have expected and every trader had a fantastic day, business-wise,” she said.

"Last year, we had around 30 traders inside and around 84 different businesses overall at the festival including entertainment, which we hope to replicate this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reason we’re doing this festival is because we want to do something to bring people into Ossett. It is just good to bring the community together.”

There will also be music all day long, from DJ sets to performances from local talent.

The event will be jam-packed full of entertainment and activities that the whole family will enjoy.

To apply to be a vendor at the festival, visit here, or contact Debbie via email to sponsor the event at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information on the vendors and entertainment is due to be released soon.