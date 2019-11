Ackworth’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place this evening, Friday, November 29.

The event will take place at All Saint’s Church on Wakefield Road from 6pm.

There will be a carol service and refreshments with Ackworth Gala Queen Millie Wortley flicking the switch for the festive lights.