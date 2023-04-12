The roadshow sees two high tech promotional vehicles, which have been specially adapted and designed to allow the YAA fundraising teams to bring a ‘state-of-the-art supporter experience’ into local communities.

It is a part of the YAA’s annual Yellow Yorkshire campaign, a month-long fundraising extravaganza, with multiple events and activities for people of all ages to get involved with.

It currently costs £19,000 per day to keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances maintained and operational in the air – including services from one of the charity’s flight bases at Nostell, Wakefield.

The YAA fundraising team is looking forward to meeting people in Wakefield for the charity's Yellow Yorkshire roadshow tour..

As an independent charity, YAA relies on the generosity of individuals, organisations and fundraising events like Yellow Yorkshire to operate and help save lives across the district.

Inside the vehicles, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the replica cockpit, which features curved screens showing aerial footage of the ground, and experience how it feels to take off and fly through the skies of Yorkshire.

The vehicles also contain interactive iPads for an immersive user experience and a seating area where supporters can chat with YAA staff and volunteers.

Throughout the day, the screens will play interviews with the life-saving crew, answering frequently asked questions and revealing interesting facts about their roles and their experiences on duty.

Visitors will have the chance to take part in a Yorkshire Air Ambulance immersive flight simulator.

Regional Fundraising Manager, Vickie Bowden, said: “We are incredibly excited to be hitting the streets of Yorkshire as part of our annual Yellow Yorkshire campaign.

"We cannot wait to meet everyone and share our passion for the life- saving work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

"We are so grateful for the ongoing support of our local communities, and we look forward to making a real difference in the lives of those who rely on our services.”

The roadshow is due to arrive at Pinderfields Hospital on April 18.

The promotional vehicles are an interactive information hub for those wishing to learn more about the rapid emergency service which has a flight base at Nostell, Wakefield

The Yellow Yorkshire fundraising tour, which is free to attend, will take in Wakefield’s National Coal Mining Museum on Friday August 11.