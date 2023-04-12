Air Ambulance Roadshow hits the streets of Wakefield as part of Yellow Yorkshire Campaign
Yorkshire Air Ambulance fundraisers will visit Wakefield as part of a charity campaign which celebrates the life saving work carried out by the emergency service.
The roadshow sees two high tech promotional vehicles, which have been specially adapted and designed to allow the YAA fundraising teams to bring a ‘state-of-the-art supporter experience’ into local communities.
It is a part of the YAA’s annual Yellow Yorkshire campaign, a month-long fundraising extravaganza, with multiple events and activities for people of all ages to get involved with.
It currently costs £19,000 per day to keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances maintained and operational in the air – including services from one of the charity’s flight bases at Nostell, Wakefield.
As an independent charity, YAA relies on the generosity of individuals, organisations and fundraising events like Yellow Yorkshire to operate and help save lives across the district.
Inside the vehicles, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the replica cockpit, which features curved screens showing aerial footage of the ground, and experience how it feels to take off and fly through the skies of Yorkshire.
The vehicles also contain interactive iPads for an immersive user experience and a seating area where supporters can chat with YAA staff and volunteers.
Throughout the day, the screens will play interviews with the life-saving crew, answering frequently asked questions and revealing interesting facts about their roles and their experiences on duty.
Regional Fundraising Manager, Vickie Bowden, said: “We are incredibly excited to be hitting the streets of Yorkshire as part of our annual Yellow Yorkshire campaign.
"We cannot wait to meet everyone and share our passion for the life- saving work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
"We are so grateful for the ongoing support of our local communities, and we look forward to making a real difference in the lives of those who rely on our services.”
The roadshow is due to arrive at Pinderfields Hospital on April 18.
The Yellow Yorkshire fundraising tour, which is free to attend, will take in Wakefield’s National Coal Mining Museum on Friday August 11.
To support the life-saving work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, or find out more about the roadshow, visit www.yaa.org.uk.