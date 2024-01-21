Alice Gostick: Castleford art teacher who taught Henry Moore honoured with new play and blue plaque

The life and legacy of esteemed art teacher, Alice Gostick, is being celebrated with the announcement of a new play and blue plaque.

For the first time, Alice’s story will take centre stage in a new play from Empath Action CIC about her life, her convention-breaking pottery classes, and her boundary-breaking students.

Born in Newcastle-Under-Lyme in 1875, Alice later moved to Castleford and became an art mistress at Castleford Secondary School (now Castleford Academy) from 1911-1930.

During that time, she taught famous artists Henry Moore, Albert Wainwright and Arthur Dalby, to name just a few.

Alice Gostick will be honoured with a new play that will debut across Wakefield next month.

Not long after the outbreak of World War One (WWI), it was Alice who commissioned Henry to create the school's Roll of Honour board which would list the names of those who went to war.

What's more, it was Alice who lent Henry her tools to carve the board, onto which he and his friends would eventually carve their own names.

That board can be seen today as part of a collection in Castleford Library.

Henry, Albert and Arthur survived WWI, and Alice was there again to champion them, helping Henry convince his father that he should pursue his desire to be a sculptor.

Alice Gostick taught prestigous artists and sculptors like Henry Moore, Albert Waingwright and Arthur Dalby during her time as an art mistress.

Henry and Albert at least remained in touch with Alice well into her later life.

The brand new play, supported by the renowned Red Ladder Theatre Company, will tell this portion of Alice's story.

Named “Breaking the Mould”, the play is funded by Wakefield Council as part of Our Year 2024, and is part of a wider project to celebrate the life of Alice Gostick.

Steven Busfield, co-director of Empath Action CIC, said: "Last year, Empath Action CIC were thrilled to receive a culture grant from Wakefield Council to create a play, zine and blue plaque to honour an overlooked figure in our history.

Alice was a teacher at Castleford Secondary School (now Castleford Academy) from 1911-1930 as an art mistress.

"We originally began our project focusing on one of Alice's pupils, Albert Wainwright.

"But as we learned more about just how influential Alice was at Castleford Secondary School and how far her reach extended in shaping pupils like Albert, Henry Moore and Arthur Dalby, our focus shifted.

"Here was a woman whose work, while not entirely forgotten, was not known by the wider public but without whom Henry Moore may not have risen to international acclaim.”

The project will also see the art teacher receive a blue plaque to celebrate her life and legacy.

Steven continued: “We are also keen to acknowledge the work done by the Forgotten Women of Wakefield project spearheaded by Sarah Cobham and the Dream Time Creative team who have made it their mission to achieve blue plaque parity for women in our district.

"Without the Forgotten Women of Wakefield project, the stories of many women like Alice would not be as well known in the district as they are today, and we are thrilled to be able to contribute one more woman to that growing list and the wider fight for equal recognition for women in history.”

Performances of “Breaking The Mould” will take place on February 10 and February 11 at The Cluntergate Centre, Horbury and February 17 and February 18 at the Queen’s Mill, Castleford.