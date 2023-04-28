The event, organised by John Proctor and Son, will feature a funfair, donkey rides, face painting, dances from majorettes, crafts stalls, bungee trampolines, food and refreshments.

The gala is free to attend and will be open from approximately 10am to 5pm on Monday, May 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theresa Proctor, co-organiser of the event, said: “The annual Wakefield May Day Gala is free to enter and is a well established event which attracts large crowds every year.

The gala will feature face painting, donkey rides, a funfair, and more.

Most Popular

"It will feature a classic funfair, face painting, American police cars and officers, dinosaurs and Stannage Stunt Team, who are back by popular demand, plus much more.

“If you have already had the pleasure of attending this event we do hope that you will be able to join us again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be held at Clarence Park Arena, Thornes Park.