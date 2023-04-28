News you can trust since 1852
Bank Holiday Monday: Annual May Day Gala set to return to Thornes Park in Wakefield with fun for the whole family

The annual May Day Gala is set to return to Thornes Park, Wakefield, this upcoming bank holiday.

By Shawna Healey
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The event, organised by John Proctor and Son, will feature a funfair, donkey rides, face painting, dances from majorettes, crafts stalls, bungee trampolines, food and refreshments.

The gala is free to attend and will be open from approximately 10am to 5pm on Monday, May 1.

Theresa Proctor, co-organiser of the event, said: “The annual Wakefield May Day Gala is free to enter and is a well established event which attracts large crowds every year.

The gala will feature face painting, donkey rides, a funfair, and more.The gala will feature face painting, donkey rides, a funfair, and more.
    "It will feature a classic funfair, face painting, American police cars and officers, dinosaurs and Stannage Stunt Team, who are back by popular demand, plus much more.

    “If you have already had the pleasure of attending this event we do hope that you will be able to join us again.”

    The event will be held at Clarence Park Arena, Thornes Park.

    The event in Thornes Park will also feature a bouncy castle and American police cars and actors in uniform.The event in Thornes Park will also feature a bouncy castle and American police cars and actors in uniform.
