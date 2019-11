The RSPB wildlife charity is running two binocular and telescope open weekends at Fairburn Ings near Castleford.

A variety of binoculars and telescopes will be on display for visitors to try out and staff will be on hand to give advice.

Cash from sales helps the charity fund its wildlife conservation work.

The events are being held at Fairburn Ings on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday December 8.

Visit the Fairburn Ings website for more information.