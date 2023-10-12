Bonfire Night 2023: Here are all the bonfire and firework displays taking place across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
Here is your guide to all the bonfire night events taking place across the district.
By Kara McKune
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Nights of fun, food and fireworks are taking place all over Wakefield and the Five Towns.
From parks to pubs, there’s plenty going on with something for everyone.
Here’s a list of all the bonfire events across the district that have been planned so far.
To add any Bonfire Night events to the list, email us at [email protected].
1 / 3