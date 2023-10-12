Here is your guide to all the bonfire night events taking place across the district.

Nights of fun, food and fireworks are taking place all over Wakefield and the Five Towns.

From parks to pubs, there’s plenty going on with something for everyone.

Here’s a list of all the bonfire events across the district that have been planned so far.

To add any Bonfire Night events to the list, email us at [email protected].

1 . Thornes Park Fireworks See the traditional fireworks display at Thornes Park in Wakefield on Saturda, November 4 from 4.30pm. Visitors can also expect fun stage performances, fire acts, street food, walkabout entertainment and even take a ride on the Miniature Railway.

2 . Grange Moor A-MAIZE-ING maze Grange Moor's Bonfire Night begins at 4pm on November 5 and includes vast fireworks display, numerous food stalls and an onsite bar.

3 . Featherstone Rovers From 3.30pm on November 3, there will be street food, funfair rides, a beer tent, a fireworks display, new players unveil, a meet and greet and live music at Millenium Stadium.