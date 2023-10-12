News you can trust since 1852
Here is your guide to all the bonfire and firework displays taking place across Wakefield and the Five Towns.

Bonfire Night 2023: Here are all the bonfire and firework displays taking place across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Here is your guide to all the bonfire night events taking place across the district.
By Kara McKune
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Nights of fun, food and fireworks are taking place all over Wakefield and the Five Towns.

From parks to pubs, there’s plenty going on with something for everyone.

Here’s a list of all the bonfire events across the district that have been planned so far.

To add any Bonfire Night events to the list, email us at [email protected].

See the traditional fireworks display at Thornes Park in Wakefield on Saturda, November 4 from 4.30pm. Visitors can also expect fun stage performances, fire acts, street food, walkabout entertainment and even take a ride on the Miniature Railway.

1. Thornes Park Fireworks

See the traditional fireworks display at Thornes Park in Wakefield on Saturda, November 4 from 4.30pm. Visitors can also expect fun stage performances, fire acts, street food, walkabout entertainment and even take a ride on the Miniature Railway. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Grange Moor's Bonfire Night begins at 4pm on November 5 and includes vast fireworks display, numerous food stalls and an onsite bar.

2. Grange Moor A-MAIZE-ING maze

Grange Moor's Bonfire Night begins at 4pm on November 5 and includes vast fireworks display, numerous food stalls and an onsite bar. Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial

From 3.30pm on November 3, there will be street food, funfair rides, a beer tent, a fireworks display, new players unveil, a meet and greet and live music at Millenium Stadium.

3. Featherstone Rovers

From 3.30pm on November 3, there will be street food, funfair rides, a beer tent, a fireworks display, new players unveil, a meet and greet and live music at Millenium Stadium. Photo: Ray Bradshaw

The great Ossett United bonfire and firework display returns on November 3 from 5.30pm.

4. Ossett United Community Bonfire

The great Ossett United bonfire and firework display returns on November 3 from 5.30pm. Photo: Evan Carrillo

