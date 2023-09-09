News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Castleford magician to host movie magic stunt at The Ridings in honour of new Poirot film

A professional magician is set to perform a dangerous and spectacular stunt at The Ridings in honour of the new Poirot film ‘A Haunting in Venice’.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Castleford-based magician Zen, says he will read members of the public as part of his stunt to celebrate the premier of the Agatha Christie movie at the centre’s Reel Cinema next week.

The audience will be involved in picking freely-selected cards before Zen will ‘read their mind’.

Read More
Here are 28 of the best takeaways in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - as r...
Magician, Zen, will bring a Poirot-inspired stunt to the Wakefield shopping centre.Magician, Zen, will bring a Poirot-inspired stunt to the Wakefield shopping centre.
Magician, Zen, will bring a Poirot-inspired stunt to the Wakefield shopping centre.
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Zen said: “The act will try to recreate the final act of any good detective story of who did the crime - but this time I’’ figure it out from what I can read from various behaviours alone.

    "The event will involve me using my body language reading skills alone to determine cards and information picked out by members of the staff and members of the public.”

    Zen’s perfomance begins at 6.30pm on Friday, September 15 on the first floor of the Ridings near the cinema.

    The stunt is in honour of the new movie "A Haunting in Venice", which debuts at REEL Cinema next week.The stunt is in honour of the new movie "A Haunting in Venice", which debuts at REEL Cinema next week.
    The stunt is in honour of the new movie "A Haunting in Venice", which debuts at REEL Cinema next week.

    On the performance, Zen continued: “I’m very excited to be performing for this event as I’m a fan of the movies.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "I also have strong links with the cinema and Ridings as I perform there once a month to provide street magic during busy Saturday shopping. This themed evening performance allows me to showcase a different style of magic to my usual family style.”

    Find out more about Zen, and his upcoming performances, here: www.zenmagic.co.uk

    Related topics:CastlefordReel CinemaRidings