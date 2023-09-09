Castleford magician to host movie magic stunt at The Ridings in honour of new Poirot film
Castleford-based magician Zen, says he will read members of the public as part of his stunt to celebrate the premier of the Agatha Christie movie at the centre’s Reel Cinema next week.
The audience will be involved in picking freely-selected cards before Zen will ‘read their mind’.
Zen said: “The act will try to recreate the final act of any good detective story of who did the crime - but this time I’’ figure it out from what I can read from various behaviours alone.
"The event will involve me using my body language reading skills alone to determine cards and information picked out by members of the staff and members of the public.”
Zen’s perfomance begins at 6.30pm on Friday, September 15 on the first floor of the Ridings near the cinema.
On the performance, Zen continued: “I’m very excited to be performing for this event as I’m a fan of the movies.
"I also have strong links with the cinema and Ridings as I perform there once a month to provide street magic during busy Saturday shopping. This themed evening performance allows me to showcase a different style of magic to my usual family style.”
