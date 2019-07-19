Celebration will mark 100th birthday of Wakefield park

A century of recreation at one of Wakefield’s parks will be marked from this weekend with a series of events.

On July 19, 1919, the mayor of Wakefield, Councillor George Blakey dedicated Holmfield Park to the people, as well as being national Peace Day to mark the end of the First World War. To celebrate, the Friends of CHaT (Clarence, Holmfield and Clarence Park) have planned a week of activities.

There will be a community fair at Thornes Park this Saturday from noon, inflatables, children’s investigative games, an archeology talk and two-for-one priced golf, putting, tennis and bowls.

CHaT spokesman Ian Deighton said: “It’s a very important date and it’s the first time we have done a park week.”

For further details on the events week, log onto chatparks.org.uk/parks-week