Chance to try sailing at Push the Boat Out across Yorkshire - find your nearest event

Sailing clubs across Yorkshire will be inviting people to Push the Boat Out and get on the water this May.

The national Push the Boat Out campaign, run by the Royal Yachting Association, will see events taking place at more than 20 venues across the region, offering free or low cost taster sessions to help people have a go at sailing and windsurfing.

The aim is to make it as easy as possible for all ages to take part and try a new watersport, and open days will include:

North Yorkshire

Ripon Sailing Club, Knaresborough - Saturday May 11

Scarborough Yacht Club, Lighthouse, Vincent Pier - Saturday May 11

Scaling Dam Sailing Club, Whitby Moor Road, Easington - Sunday 12th May

Thornton Steward Sailing Club, nr Bedale - Sunday May 12

Filey Sailing Club, Arndale Landing, Filey - Saturday May 18

Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club, Grimwith Reservoir, Hebden - Saturday May 18

Whitby Yacht Club - Saturday May 18: open evening at the club house; Monday May 27: sailing from Whitby Marina

White Rose Sailing Association, Givendale, Newby Hall, Ripon - Sunday May 19

East Yorkshire

North Lincolnshire and Humberside Sailing Club, Barton-upon-Humber - Saturday May 11

Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club, Blyth Park site at Wilsthorpe, Bridlington - Saturday May 18 & Sunday May 19

Welton Waters Adventure Centre, Welton, North Humberside - Monday May 27

South Yorkshire

Pennine Sailing Club, Winscar Reservoir, Dunford Bridge - Sunday May 12

Rotherham Sailing Club, Harthill Reservoir, Sheffield - Sunday May 19

West Yorkshire

Scammonden Water Sailing Club, Huddersfield - Saturday May 11

West Riding Sailing Club, Wintersett, Wakefield - Saturday May 11

Yeadon Sailing Club, Yeadon Tarn - Saturday May 11

Otley Sailing Club will be at the Otley Show - Saturday May 18

Halifax Sailing Club, Warley Moor, nr Halifax - Sunday May 19

Sailing offers the freedom of being afloat, the challenge and achievement of learning a new skill, and a chance to make new friends, while for children it can develop heaps of positive life skills, like confidence, independence and teamwork.

Sam Usher, RYA North East Regional Development Officer, said: “There has never been a better time to get active afloat. With so much focus on physical and mental wellbeing, being on the water gives all ages a chance to get away from screen time and the stresses of modern life to have fun with friends or family and enjoy being out in the fresh air."

RYA Programmes Manager, Michelle Gent added: “We are delighted that for the second year running, Push the Boat Out will be returning for the whole of May. These events are a fantastic day out for the whole family and a brilliant opportunity to have a go at a watersport. Whether you’re a complete beginner, or a former sailor or windsurfer looking to get back on the water, find out what’s going on in your local area and get involved!"

All kit and safety equipment is provided so just bring a pair of old trainers you don’t mind getting wet and your sense of fun. Refreshments will be also be available at many venues, with a host of shore-side activities and entertainment to enjoy too.

Last year, more than 39,000 people across the UK attended a Push the Boat open day, inspiring thousands of new sailors to join their local club.