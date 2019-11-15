Children in Need: Wakefield singer hosts 12 hour sing-a-long to raise money for charity

A Wakefield singer is attepting to raise hundreds of pounds for charity by singing for 12 hours straight.

Jenna Fan has been singing and teaching a community choir in Ossett today to raise funds for Children In Need.

Dimple Well Infant School are some of many who have joined in the fun to raise funds.

After raising £615 last year, Jenna is hoping to beat the record this time around.

She issued an open invitation to join the fun at New Spring Church, Ossett, until 9pm tonight (Friday, November 15).

Dimple Well Infant School took part this morning and enjoyed singing along to ‘You’ve got a friend in me’.

Choir groups, schools and members of the community have taken part and joined in the 12 hour choir marathon so far with the hope for more to come.