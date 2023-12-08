News you can trust since 1852
Christmas in Wakefield: The best attractions to visit in Wakefield this festive season, according to TripAdvisor

Get into the the festive spirit and visit one of these incredible attractions in Wakefield this Christmas.
By Kara McKune
Published 8th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Christmas is rapidly approaching, which means the festive spirit is in full swing for many.

It also means that the school holidays are on the way and how better to entertain your kids, or yourself, by fully embracing the festivities Wakefield has to offer?

From incredible illuminations to winter walks and festive crafts – here are 14 of the best things to do this Christmas in Wakefield, according to TripAdvisor.

The mine is being transformed into a winter wonderland with a specially decorated walkway and is welcoming families until Sunday, December 24. Children can also visit festive favourite Underground Santa.

1. National Coal Mining Museum

The mine is being transformed into a winter wonderland with a specially decorated walkway and is welcoming families until Sunday, December 24. Children can also visit festive favourite Underground Santa. Photo: Scott Merrylees

YSP has launched a new interactive light and sound artwork to brighten up winter. The Light Organ has been installed in YSP’s chapel and is open at the park in West Bretton until Sunday, January 21, 2024.

2. Yorkshire Sculpture Park

YSP has launched a new interactive light and sound artwork to brighten up winter. The Light Organ has been installed in YSP’s chapel and is open at the park in West Bretton until Sunday, January 21, 2024. Photo: Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Join in the festivities as the Nostell house is decorated with a magical fairy tale theme with rooms featuring elements from stories such as Rapunzel, Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast.

3. Nostell Priory

Join in the festivities as the Nostell house is decorated with a magical fairy tale theme with rooms featuring elements from stories such as Rapunzel, Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Wrap up warm and go for a winter walk this Christmas at Newmillerdam Country Park.

4. Newmillerdam Country Park

Wrap up warm and go for a winter walk this Christmas at Newmillerdam Country Park. Photo: Marta Brown

