Christmas in Wakefield: The best attractions to visit in Wakefield this festive season, according to TripAdvisor

Get into the the festive spirit and visit one of these incredible attractions in Wakefield this Christmas.

Christmas is rapidly approaching, which means the festive spirit is in full swing for many.

It also means that the school holidays are on the way and how better to entertain your kids, or yourself, by fully embracing the festivities Wakefield has to offer?

From incredible illuminations to winter walks and festive crafts – here are 14 of the best things to do this Christmas in Wakefield, according to TripAdvisor.

1 . National Coal Mining Museum The mine is being transformed into a winter wonderland with a specially decorated walkway and is welcoming families until Sunday, December 24. Children can also visit festive favourite Underground Santa. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Yorkshire Sculpture Park YSP has launched a new interactive light and sound artwork to brighten up winter. The Light Organ has been installed in YSP’s chapel and is open at the park in West Bretton until Sunday, January 21, 2024. Photo: Yorkshire Sculpture Park Photo Sales

3 . Nostell Priory Join in the festivities as the Nostell house is decorated with a magical fairy tale theme with rooms featuring elements from stories such as Rapunzel, Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Newmillerdam Country Park Wrap up warm and go for a winter walk this Christmas at Newmillerdam Country Park. Photo: Marta Brown Photo Sales