News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Christmas Jumper Day 2023: All you need to know as the festive appeal returns tomorrow

It’s time to don your cheesiest festive attire and help raise money for charity as Save the Children's annual Christmas Jumper Day returns.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This year’s Christmas Jumper Day, taking place Thursday, December 7, will see millions of people across the country put on their favourite festive knits and make a donation to help vulnerable children all over the world.

Festive knits will be sweeping the nation once again with schools, offices, homes, celebrities and football teams ditching their day-to-day dress and donning their daftest, most wonderful woollies for the annual fundraiser.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity’s first Christmas Jumper Day took place in December 2012 and, since then, the festive event has raised more than £35million for children across the UK and worldwide.

Most Popular
    Christmas Jumper Day 2023 will take place on Thursday, December 7.Christmas Jumper Day 2023 will take place on Thursday, December 7.
    Christmas Jumper Day 2023 will take place on Thursday, December 7.

    You can sign up for this year’s Christmas Jumper Day via: https://www.savethechildren.org.uk/christmas-jumper-day and receive a fundraising pack now.

    Then on Thursday, put on your most Christmassy jumper and donate £2 to Save the Children.