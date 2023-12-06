Christmas Jumper Day 2023: All you need to know as the festive appeal returns tomorrow
This year’s Christmas Jumper Day, taking place Thursday, December 7, will see millions of people across the country put on their favourite festive knits and make a donation to help vulnerable children all over the world.
Festive knits will be sweeping the nation once again with schools, offices, homes, celebrities and football teams ditching their day-to-day dress and donning their daftest, most wonderful woollies for the annual fundraiser.
The charity’s first Christmas Jumper Day took place in December 2012 and, since then, the festive event has raised more than £35million for children across the UK and worldwide.
You can sign up for this year’s Christmas Jumper Day via: https://www.savethechildren.org.uk/christmas-jumper-day and receive a fundraising pack now.
Then on Thursday, put on your most Christmassy jumper and donate £2 to Save the Children.