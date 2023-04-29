News you can trust since 1852
Coronation day countdown: Castleford Heritage Trust announces plans for royal celebrations at Queen's Mill

The Castleford Heritage Trust has announced its plans for coronation celebrations – and has urged people to join in a right royal party.

By Kara McKune
Published 29th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

The Trust will be hosting a free, family friendly, community get-together between 11am and 4pm at Queen’s Mill, in Castleford, on Saturday May 6 to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III.

There will be the opportunity to watch the day’s events both indoors and outdoors, with themed coronation craft activities for children.

Locals are encouraged to bring along a picnic whilst watching the ceremony screened from London.

Castleford's Queens Mill is holding a community party to mark the coronation of King Charles III. Picture Scott MerryleesCastleford's Queens Mill is holding a community party to mark the coronation of King Charles III. Picture Scott Merrylees
Castleford's Queens Mill is holding a community party to mark the coronation of King Charles III. Picture Scott Merrylees
    The Queen’s Mill Tea Rooms will be open and Yorkshire Craft Beers will have its bar open for ales, as well as Pimm’s and Kir Royale to mark the special occasion.

    Riverside Paint-a-Pot will also have coronation themed pots to paint as a keepsake of the historic day.

    The countdown is on for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday May 6The countdown is on for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday May 6
