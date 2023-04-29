The Trust will be hosting a free, family friendly, community get-together between 11am and 4pm at Queen’s Mill, in Castleford, on Saturday May 6 to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III.

There will be the opportunity to watch the day’s events both indoors and outdoors, with themed coronation craft activities for children.

Locals are encouraged to bring along a picnic whilst watching the ceremony screened from London.

Castleford's Queens Mill is holding a community party to mark the coronation of King Charles III. Picture Scott Merrylees

The Queen’s Mill Tea Rooms will be open and Yorkshire Craft Beers will have its bar open for ales, as well as Pimm’s and Kir Royale to mark the special occasion.

Riverside Paint-a-Pot will also have coronation themed pots to paint as a keepsake of the historic day.

