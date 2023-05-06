The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, crowned King Charles during the Coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey earlier today (Saturday).

To celebrate the new monarch, a flux of celebrations and parties are continuing to take place throughout Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow, (Sunday May 7) Pontefract Castle is set to host “A Right Royal Day Out”.

King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey earlier today.

Most Popular

The free event (noon to 10pm) will welcome the community with food vendors, music and a day full of celebration.

On Sunday, May 7, from 2pm, Newmillerdam Village Green will host a big Coronation Lunch with live music throughout the afternoon and a treasure hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many street parties are also set to take place tomorrow including one at The Lupset pub on Horbury Road.

The pub will raise a glass to the new King and host a “Big Garden Party” featuring inflatables, charity stalls and a live performance by the UK’s top Oasis tribute band in the garden.

Visitor Services Assistant Tina Wittorf with the Royal Cipher flag at Pontefract Castle ahead of the 'Right Royal Day Out'. Picture Scott Merrylees

On Monday, May 8, the popular pub will also host a kids’ charity football game to raise money for the local community in association with junior football team Walton Utd Under 11s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on bank holiday Monday, Common Roads Village Park, near Hemsworth, will host its annual summer fete celebrating the Coronation from 11am until 4pm.