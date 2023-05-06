News you can trust since 1852
Coronation events still to come in Wakefield and districts: A Right Royal Day Out, Coronation lunch and charity football match

Right royal celebrations continue to be thrown throughout Wakefield and the five towns as King Charles is crowned - here are the events set to take place this bank holiday weekend.

By Kara McKune
Published 6th May 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, crowned King Charles during the Coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey earlier today (Saturday).

To celebrate the new monarch, a flux of celebrations and parties are continuing to take place throughout Wakefield.

Tomorrow, (Sunday May 7) Pontefract Castle is set to host “A Right Royal Day Out”.

King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey earlier today.King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey earlier today.
    The free event (noon to 10pm) will welcome the community with food vendors, music and a day full of celebration.

    On Sunday, May 7, from 2pm, Newmillerdam Village Green will host a big Coronation Lunch with live music throughout the afternoon and a treasure hunt.

    Many street parties are also set to take place tomorrow including one at The Lupset pub on Horbury Road.

    The pub will raise a glass to the new King and host a “Big Garden Party” featuring inflatables, charity stalls and a live performance by the UK’s top Oasis tribute band in the garden.

    Visitor Services Assistant Tina Wittorf with the Royal Cipher flag at Pontefract Castle ahead of the 'Right Royal Day Out'. Picture Scott MerryleesVisitor Services Assistant Tina Wittorf with the Royal Cipher flag at Pontefract Castle ahead of the 'Right Royal Day Out'. Picture Scott Merrylees
    Visitor Services Assistant Tina Wittorf with the Royal Cipher flag at Pontefract Castle ahead of the 'Right Royal Day Out'. Picture Scott Merrylees

    On Monday, May 8, the popular pub will also host a kids’ charity football game to raise money for the local community in association with junior football team Walton Utd Under 11s.

    Also on bank holiday Monday, Common Roads Village Park, near Hemsworth, will host its annual summer fete celebrating the Coronation from 11am until 4pm.

    ** Share photos of your Coronation street parties and community celebrations from your neighbourhood. Email: [email protected]

