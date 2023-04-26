Pontefract Castle will be the focus of the coronation bank holiday weekend’s public events, with the Westminster Abbey crowning ceremony screened live at the historic landmark on Saturday May 6.

The castle will start to show the coverage from 9.30am and will close at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coronation celebrations will continue the following day, Sunday May 7, at Pontefract Castle, with an event for all the community, called ‘A Right Royal Day Out’ (noon to 10pm).

The Coronation of King Charles III takes place on Saturday May 6

Most Popular

During the day visitors will be encouraged to relax and reflect on 1,000 years of history in the making as they enjoy a range of activities as the castle shows a live screening of the Coronation Concert.

Visitors can bring their own picnics or enjoy a snack from one of the onsite vendors at this community, non-ticketed event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be free entertainment, including coronation-themed craft workshops, walkabout entertainers and an afternoon screening of 'Paddington' on a large outdoor screen.

As part of the celebrations Wakefield Council has created a coronation themed brochure to download that is packed full of ideas.

Pontefract Castle is set to be the centre of celebrations with events taking place throughout the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend.

Whether people are planning to have a coronation party, get involved in and plan a Big Lunch, take part in celebrations with their family or are looking for events in the Wakefield district, the council booklet will have everything they need to have the best celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield baker Karen Wright, a former Great British Bake Off TV show contestant, has also joined forces with the council to give residents a step-by-step tutorial of how to bake marmalade cupcakes for the booklet – a recipe fit for Paddington Bear.

The video will be shared soon on the council’s social media channels.

Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council’s Corporate Director for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “There are so many ways to get involved and celebrate the Coronation.

Libraries including the Wakefield One Wakefield Library will be decorated for the occasion and will be hosting some Right Royal Activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s children’s activities in our libraries, and museums and to do at home. Other options include taking part in the Big Lunch or attending a public event at Pontefract Castle. We hope everyone has a great weekend.”

Across the district, during the coronation week (1-8 May) libraries will be decorated for the occasion and will be hosting some ‘Right Royal Activities’.

Younger residents can enjoy coronation garden parties, storytime and crafts. On Saturday May 6, the council’s museums will also commemorate the occasion with fun craft activities inspired by the collections.

New displays can be seen at Wakefield One and Pontefract Museum to mark the coronation. The displays look back 70 years to reveal how Wakefield district residents celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are also invited to share their memories of royal occasions and their plans for this year’s events.

On the evenings of Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7, Wakefield Town Hall and Pontefract Castle will be lit up red, white and blue.

Timings are to be confirmed as the council awaits scheduling information from the BBC and the Palace but will be updated regularly at: https://experiencewakefield.co.uk/event/kings-coronation-weekend-at-pontefract-castle/

Are you holding a street party or planning an event to celebrate the coronation? Tell us your plans and share your photos. Email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad