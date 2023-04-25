The event on May 5, on the eve of the crowning ceremony, will be a musical celebration and an ‘immersive opportunity’ for visitors to experience the grandeur of the venue alongside stunning music featured in the actual coronation.

Interim Director of Music James Bowstead said: “Some of the greatest and most famous choral music ever written has been composed for or performed at coronations of British monarchs going back centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The coronation of King Charles III will be no exception, with no fewer than 12 new compositions having been commissioned for the ceremony, alongside traditional works performed at previous coronations.

The musical celebration at Wakefield Cathedral will feature compositions that will play during the coronation.

Most Popular

"This concert will be a fantastic opportunity to hear the cathedral choir performing a wide range of music with a royal connection, including some of those traditional pieces which will be heard at the coronation itself the next day.”

The concert features a selection of music marking this new era, including Wesley’s ‘Blessed be the God and Father’, which was sung at the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’ll be opportunities to join in with rousing numbers, including Parry’s ‘Jerusalem’ and, of course, the National Anthem.

Tickets to the event, which starts at 7:30pm on May 5, are £10 each and can be purchased at https://rb.gy/y0idj.

King Charles III will be crowned King on May 6, 2023.

Wakefield Cathedral will also host an open livestream of the coronation service on May 6, in the Cathedral nave, followed by a full peal of cathedral bells at 4pm, with no booking required.

Advertisement Hide Ad