News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
3 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
5 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
6 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Crowning achievement: Wakefield Cathedral to host coronation concert in honour of King Charles III

Wakefield Cathedral is to kickstart the coronation weekend commemorations with a concert in King Charles’ honour.

By Kara McKune
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The event on May 5, on the eve of the crowning ceremony, will be a musical celebration and an ‘immersive opportunity’ for visitors to experience the grandeur of the venue alongside stunning music featured in the actual coronation.

Interim Director of Music James Bowstead said: “Some of the greatest and most famous choral music ever written has been composed for or performed at coronations of British monarchs going back centuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The coronation of King Charles III will be no exception, with no fewer than 12 new compositions having been commissioned for the ceremony, alongside traditional works performed at previous coronations.

The musical celebration at Wakefield Cathedral will feature compositions that will play during the coronation.The musical celebration at Wakefield Cathedral will feature compositions that will play during the coronation.
The musical celebration at Wakefield Cathedral will feature compositions that will play during the coronation.
Most Popular

    "This concert will be a fantastic opportunity to hear the cathedral choir performing a wide range of music with a royal connection, including some of those traditional pieces which will be heard at the coronation itself the next day.”

    The concert features a selection of music marking this new era, including Wesley’s ‘Blessed be the God and Father’, which was sung at the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    There’ll be opportunities to join in with rousing numbers, including Parry’s ‘Jerusalem’ and, of course, the National Anthem.

    Tickets to the event, which starts at 7:30pm on May 5, are £10 each and can be purchased at https://rb.gy/y0idj.

    King Charles III will be crowned King on May 6, 2023.King Charles III will be crowned King on May 6, 2023.
    King Charles III will be crowned King on May 6, 2023.

    Wakefield Cathedral will also host an open livestream of the coronation service on May 6, in the Cathedral nave, followed by a full peal of cathedral bells at 4pm, with no booking required.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Read More
    Wakefield district counts down to the coronation of King Charles
    Related topics:Charles IIIElizabeth IITickets