Dragon boats prepare to race this weekend at Pugneys Country Park

Dragon boats are coming back to Pugneys Country Park this weekend.

It’s the 11th year of the annual Rotary Dragon Boat Race and 30 teams will take part in this year’s challenge.

Racing starts at 10am and the grand final will take place at 4pm.

Each team supports a charity of its choice and over the first decade of the event participants have raised more than £350,000.

The festival will take place Saturday, July 6.

The event is free for spectators.

There will be signposted free parking on Asdale Road for the event.