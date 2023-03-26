Wakefield's Coal Mining Museum will host a wide range of attractions for younger visitors this Easter.

From nature trails to arts and crafts, the attraction at Overton is guaranteed to keep younger visitors happy this Easter break.

Children will be able to get crafty at the popular Maker’s Shed activity days, which this year is part of The Wild Escape - a nationwide celebration of UK nature inspired by the wildlife found in museums and galleries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids will be able to create a wild landscape in a collaborative piece of art as well as making models of the museum’s mascot canary, Sparky, to take home.

The National Coal Mining Museum in Overton, Wakefield.

Most Popular

From April 1 to 16, the attraction is also asking for younger visitors to help to find canary Sparky after his escape from the mine.

The Maker’s Shed will also return this April each weekend from 11.30am to 3.30pm and is completely free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monthly Caphouse Creators club for seven to 12-year-olds will take place on Sunday April 2 from 11am to noon, then 2pm to 3pm, and will see budding artists use jasmite, a resin-like material, to create charms and trinket dishes.

Little carpenters will be able to join special Easter special Caphouse Creators sessions from Wednesday April 5 to Friday April 7 and then from April 12 – 14 of April, from 11am to noon.

Using traditional woodworking skills they will make a canary memo board and learn how canaries helped keep miners safe underground.

The Easter club is £5 per child and booking is advised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum will also host a Wacky Wednesday Science Adventure, on April 12, from 10.15am to 11.45pm.

The event is a morning of song, rhymes, stories and crafts for the under-5s with tickets costing £5 per child.

Shaun McLoughlin, Mine Director, said: “We have something for everyone to enjoy this Easter, from crafting and nature trails to shadow puppets and song. Sparky and our events team are looking forward to welcoming visitors of all ages throughout the Easter break.”

Other National Coal Mining Museum’s attractions will also be open throughout the Easter period including their adventure playground, nature trail, indoor soft play and café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad